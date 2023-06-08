Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

“She’s mad at me?” Kim asks in the preview for next week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Published on June 8, 2023 11:39 AM
Heading into next week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian is pretty upset with her sister Kim Kardashian.

At the end of this week’s episode of The Kardashians, viewers are given a sneak peek at next week’s show that included Kourtney getting visibly upset about her sister Kim doing the Dolce & Gabbana show. 

In the scene, Kourtney is sitting across from Kendall Jenner and talking about Kim’s role in the upcoming Dolce & Gabbana show. 

“She sees it as the dollar signs…” Kourtney says, before putting her face in her hands and starting to cry. “Sorry, it just upsets me,” she says to Kendall.

Kim Kardashian walks the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Estrop/Getty

“Because it’s not about just business,” she continues through tears, “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

In the next scene, Kim is seen at a Dolce & Gabbana event, apparently just finding out that Kourtney is upset. “She’s mad at me?” Kim asks in the preview. 

Earlier in this week’s episode, Kourtney spends time doing photo shoots and interviews for Lemme — her line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements — and talks about how her relationship with the brand has evolved. 

Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause with US media personality Kim Kardashian at the end of the presentation of Dolce & Gabbana's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 24, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

She says a recent shoot was the “easiest photo shoot I've ever done,” and credits her marriage to Travis Barker. “A healthy relationship has added so much to my life, and really in my circle, and who is around you makes such a huge difference in life in general,” she says.

Later in the show, Kourtney jokingly asks, “if anyone has drugs,” as she gets her makeup done and preps for an interview. 

"I do not love doing press, and the live factor makes me a little bit nervous,” Kourtney says in the confessional, talking about an upcoming live interview. “I don’t know why, at some point, I think I started feeling more insecure. I think maybe it was also just years of criticism," she adds. 

The Lemme founder continues, "I’m a really authentic person and I can't force anything. I think there was this pressure from Kim and my mom like, what's your thing? What’s your business?"

Once the live interview about Lemme is over, Kourtney admits she, “feels amazing,” leading her mom to joke: “Lemme chill… Lemme get the hell out of here, Lemme get a martini!”

