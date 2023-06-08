Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Heading into next week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian is pretty upset with her sister Kim Kardashian.

At the end of this week’s episode of The Kardashians, viewers are given a sneak peek at next week’s show that included Kourtney getting visibly upset about her sister Kim doing the Dolce & Gabbana show.

In the scene, Kourtney is sitting across from Kendall Jenner and talking about Kim’s role in the upcoming Dolce & Gabbana show.

“She sees it as the dollar signs…” Kourtney says, before putting her face in her hands and starting to cry. “Sorry, it just upsets me,” she says to Kendall.



“Because it’s not about just business,” she continues through tears, “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

In the next scene, Kim is seen at a Dolce & Gabbana event, apparently just finding out that Kourtney is upset. “She’s mad at me?” Kim asks in the preview.

Earlier in this week’s episode, Kourtney spends time doing photo shoots and interviews for Lemme — her line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements — and talks about how her relationship with the brand has evolved.

She says a recent shoot was the “easiest photo shoot I've ever done,” and credits her marriage to Travis Barker. “A healthy relationship has added so much to my life, and really in my circle, and who is around you makes such a huge difference in life in general,” she says.

Later in the show, Kourtney jokingly asks, “if anyone has drugs,” as she gets her makeup done and preps for an interview.

"I do not love doing press, and the live factor makes me a little bit nervous,” Kourtney says in the confessional, talking about an upcoming live interview. “I don’t know why, at some point, I think I started feeling more insecure. I think maybe it was also just years of criticism," she adds.

The Lemme founder continues, "I’m a really authentic person and I can't force anything. I think there was this pressure from Kim and my mom like, what's your thing? What’s your business?"



Once the live interview about Lemme is over, Kourtney admits she, “feels amazing,” leading her mom to joke: “Lemme chill… Lemme get the hell out of here, Lemme get a martini!”