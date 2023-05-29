Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has been missing her kids while supporting her musician husband Travis Barker on tour.

On Sunday, the reality star shared her relatable mom moment after being gone for over a week.

"Haven't seen my babies in 10 days," Kardashian, 44, wrote on an Instagram Story of herself wearing sunglasses and a black head scarf at a previous show with her two youngest, "the longest I haven't seen them ever, cried for the past two days, finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Documenting her road trip travels with Blink-182, Kardashian also posted Stories from their hotel room in Philadelphia on Sunday. She later shared a snap of their private digs on the bus.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

"Who's watching Snowfall?" the Poosh founder wrote over a pic showing a white blanket with black skulls and a pretty decent-sized TV screen, adding that the show was "saving" her on "long tour bus rides."

Finally, Kardashian's road trip footage culminated in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she shared videos of the cheering crowd.

Last month, Kardashian and Barker celebrated one year of marriage in Las Vegas while she witnessed her husband playing with his band for the first time at Coachella.

"My first @blink182 show!" she captioned her April 14 post. (Blink 182's performance marked the first time the punk-rock group's original members Mark Hoppus, Barker, 47, and Tom DeLonge were on stage together since 2015, when DeLonge, also 47, left the group.)

In one video, Kardashian wrapped her arms and legs around Barker in a hug. Another showed her view from the side and front of the stage as the band performed.

Blink-182 — who came back together when they found out Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021 — announced in October that they would be releasing new music and embarking on a world tour with a cheeky video teasing "Edging," the alternative rock band's new single.

The tour began on May 5 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and will be finishing its North American leg in Nashville on July 16. The band will then embark on the tour's European leg in September, before touring Australia beginning in February 2024.



No word yet how Kardashian will juggle mom duty for the rest of the band's travel time.

Though she and Barker intended to "grow their family" and have a child of their own, Kardashian announced on The Kardashians season 3 premiere on Thursday that they are "officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]."

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us," she said. "If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."



Kardashian went on to explain that she had "seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis."

"Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding," she continued.

The mom also admitted IVF "took a toll" on her. "Being happy and being a good parent is most important. Whatever’s meant to be will be," she concluded.

As for Travis' own brood, he is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

