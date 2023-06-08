Kourtney Kardashian Says She Launched Lemme After Feeling 'Pressure' from Family: 'What's Your Thing?'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is getting real about her business.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney spent time doing photo shoots and interviews for Lemme — her line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements — and talked about how her relationship with the brand has evolved.

Early in the episode, Kourtney said a recent shoot was the “easiest photo shoot I've ever done,” and credited her marriage to Travis Barker. “A healthy relationship has added so much to my life, and really in my circle, and who is around you makes such a huge difference in life in general,” she said.

Later in the show, Kourtney jokingly asked, “if anyone has drugs,” as she got her makeup done and prepped for an interview.

"I do not love doing press, and the live factor makes me a little bit nervous,” Kourtney said in the confessional, talking about an upcoming live interview. “I don’t know why, at some point, I think I started feeling more insecure. I think maybe it was also just years of criticism," she added.



The Lemme founder continued, "I’m a really authentic person and I can't force anything. I think there was this pressure from Kim and my mom like, what's your thing? What’s your business?"

Once the live interview about Lemme is over, Kourtney admitted she, “feels amazing,” leading her mom, Kris Jenner, to joke: “Lemme chill… Lemme get the hell out of here, Lemme get a martini!”

Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney first launched Lemme in September last year after researching for more than five years, she told WSJ. Magazine.

"My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she explained. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."

"Some things test well but most of the time things didn't test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, 'Oh, it's because they're using corn or corn syrup or it's genetically modified,'" she added.

With clever names like Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus and Lemme Matcha, Kardashian muscle tested each formula on herself. She prioritized non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and gelatin-free ingredients in the supplements, while avoiding corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners.

"Matcha is probably my favorite gummy. It has B12, [so] it's not like jittery caffeine energy. Matcha naturally has caffeine, so it's not caffeine-free, but it's like the tiniest bit of caffeine," she said, noting: "The B12 and the coenzyme Q10 give you that sustained energy. I feel really passionate about the ingredients and the combinations."



Kevin Mazur/Getty

In the same episode, Kim Kardashian wondered what life would be like if she wasn’t famous.

The SKIMS founder hung out with her 9-year-old daughter North and Scott Disick, and while chatting, started wondering what her life might look like if she’d chosen a different path.

While North played around with special effects and prosthetic makeup on her mom, Kim said that her dream day would be going to Melrose and then heading down to Venice Beach to go rollerblading.

Kim, 42, then started wondering what her life would be like if her family “didn’t take that road or journey” to fame and guessed she’d be working at Macy's.

"Something that is hard for my mom is she's been really sad, like what did I do?” she then said to Disick about her mom. “Did I create them to get to this level where…"

Disick responded, "Nobody has easy happy [lives]… everybody has something great but then there’s something better."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.