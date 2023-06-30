Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Name to Barker on Driver's License: ‘Say My Name’

Kourtney Kardashian is officially Mrs. Barker — again!

The reality star, 44, announced on Instagram Thursday that she has officially changed her driver’s license to include her married name — Kourtney Kardashian Barker — more than a year after she and Travis Barker tied the knot in May 2022.

“Say my name,” Kardashian captioned a photograph of her new license, which featured a black and white headshot and her full married name written out underneath.

The Kardashians star also took time to respond to fans who asked why she had included her "maiden name" as a middle name in an Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian's driver's license. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

“In case you didn’t know…” she captioned a screenshot of text from wedding website The Knot, which explained her name change decision.

“It’s long been tradition for the bride to take the husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her “maiden” name) as her middle name. Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name,” the text read.

Names have been a big feature in Kardashian's life in recent days. After the mom-to-be shared a new set of maternity photos featuring her and her Blink-182 husband, 47, on Wednesday, many eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a comment Barker left on the post.



"I already know his name 😉," Barker teased in the comment section.

Although the couple did not reveal any additional details of the moniker they have in mind for their son, Kardashian followed up the post by sharing additional photos of the two posing together next to an outdoor drum kit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The couple first revealed the sex of their baby in a video shared on Instagram Saturday with the caption, "🩵or🩷." In the clip, Barker began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple is having a boy.

While this is the pair's first baby together, both are also parents to children from previous relationships. The Poosh founder is a mom to daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

