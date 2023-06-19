Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker on Father's Day After Announcing Pregnancy

Travis Barker is getting love from his wife on this extra special Father's Day.



On Sunday, the musician, 47, was celebrated by wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, in a photo shared to her Instagram Story. The holiday-themed photo shows the couple's blended family posing together, with Kardashian Barker in a vibrant red dress and Barker in a black suit.

"Happy Father's Day @travisbarker! Thank you for taking such good care of us," Kardashian Barker wrote across the photo.

On Saturday, Kourtney announced that she is pregnant at Barker's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

Inspired by the band's 1999 music video for All The Small Things, she held up a sign that said: "Travis I'm Pregnant."

Barker shares his three kids, daughter Alabama, 17, stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and son Landon, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.

The Lemme founder shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10.

Kardashian Barker also shared several photos of her late father, Robert Kardashian. In one, the reality star wears a black dress and stands by her father, who wears a black suit and white shirt.



Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Penelope Disick. Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Earlier in May, Kardashian Barker took to her Instagram to share how she was feeling after leaving her three children at home in order to join Barker on Blink-182's current tour.

"Haven't seen my babies in 10 days," she wrote in an Instagram Story, alongside a photo of herself wearing sunglasses and a black head scarf at a previous show with her two youngest children.

She continued, "The longest I haven't seen them ever, cried for the past two days, finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"