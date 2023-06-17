Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

The Kardashians star, 44, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47, she revealed on Friday with a handwritten sign help up during her husband's concert with band Blink 182.

The couple confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening. In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at the concert as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”





Reps for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Barker are already parents to six children between them. Kourtney shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The happy news comes after the couple shared that they had stopped IVF treatment, but still hoped for a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney shared in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

