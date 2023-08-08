Kourtney Kardashian Bares Bump in Bikini as She Calls Pregnancy with Son Her 'Greatest Blessing'

Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on the joy of this pregnancy.

The Kardashians star, 44 — who is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — posed on the steps and in the pool in a red bikini with her growing bump on display as she eagerly awaits the arrival of their baby boy.

"Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy," she captioned the set of photos, shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"The most beautiful🤰🏻," the Blink-182 drummer, 47, commented on the post.

Kardashian is already mom to Penelope, 11, Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with ex partner Scott Disick. Barker is the father of three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Last month, Barker sat down with Alabama in a new GOAT Talk interview with Complex and discussed all manner of things they believe are the “Greatest of All Time.”

For the final question, Barker picked up a card that asked for the “GOAT baby name?"

Alabama was quick to answer and shared her penchant for lavish watch brands. “Audemars, Milan, f---ing Patek,” she told her dad, while giggling.

"I like Rocky 13," Barker jokingly replied.

Barker then tried to justify himself and explained the special meaning behind the two names. "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” he said.

“So you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13?” asked Alabama.



“Possibly,” responded Barker. Justifying his name choice further, Barker added, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

“I think mine were better,” laughed Alabama. “I also like Cloud or something weird.”

Barker teased that he and The Kardashians star had already picked out a name for their baby boylast month. In the comments section of a post that Kardashian shared of several photos from a maternity shoot, Barker wrote, "I already know his name 😉."



He and Kardashian announced that they’re expecting their first baby together on June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.