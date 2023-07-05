Travis, She's Pregnant! See All of Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump Photos

Keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy progress and see all of her baby bump photos ahead of her son's arrival.

02 of 09 Selfie Season Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram The lifestyle brand owner kicked off summer with a carousel of Instagram photos snapped on a sunny day spent with her kids. The expecting mom framed her growing belly in a green string bikini, which matched the leafy canopy surrounding her pool at home.

03 of 09 It's a Boy! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian baby sex reveal party. Kourtney Kardash/Instagram The expecting duo threw a rockin' party to reveal the sex of their baby-on-the-way, and they shared particularly exciting footage captured during the moment. In their Instagram video, Kardashian sat on her husband's lap behind a drum set as he performed a drumroll. A cloud of blue confetti burst up from behind them, confirming they'd soon have a son together.

04 of 09 Mom Talk Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram The Lemme vitamins creator might be a veteran mom, but she's not afraid to seek out advice while expecting. Kardashian posted an Instagram Story embedded with an open-ended poll asking her followers for their favorite pregnancy body care products. "It's been a minute since I've done this. I love hearing your answers," she said later, thanking her social media fans for their recommendations and support.

05 of 09 Jamming Out Travis Barker drums on Kourtney Kardashian's baby bump. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Shortly after going public with her expecting news, Kardashian posted romantic Instagram photos with her baby bump on full display. In one slide, Barker posed with his drumsticks atop The Kardashians star's belly.

06 of 09 'Gratitude and Joy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” the reality star captioned her ode to their growing family.

07 of 09 Cool Mom Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Kardashian and Addison Rae proved that any body is a bikini body when they posed in matching hot pink swimwear. In one of the poolside photos posted on July 4, the influencer cradled her pregnant pal's tummy with an excited expression on her face.

08 of 09 Pregnant in Pink Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Showing off her progress, Kardashian lounged under the warm summer sky and shaded herself with a Prada sunhat.