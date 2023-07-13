Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit on Hawaii Beach Day

Life’s a beach for Kourtney Kardashian and her baby bump!

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder, 44, shared a glimpse into her Hawaii vacation via a series of snapshots posted on Instagram.

In the first picture, Kardashian showed off her growing belly in a black cut-out swimsuit as she sunbathed on a striped beach towel. She teamed her vacation look with a white cover-up, black sunglasses and a Prada hat.

The Lemme founder also took a dip in the ocean in the swimsuit and shared a photo of herself floating in the water with her bump peeking above the surface.

In the final photo of the carousel, Kardashian swapped her black swimsuit for a leopard print bikini and a long white shirt and snapped a shot of herself laying on her side in the sand.



“ 🤙🏼🍧🐓🌧️🌈🌊🐢🫖🏄🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the post.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote in the comments section, “So happy for you mommy🌞🌞💛.”



Kardashian first shared a look at her trip to Hawaii on Wednesday in a carousel of photos that showed her sporting a pink one-piece and matching sarong that highlighted her growing baby bump. She also wore a large straw sun hat.



Kourtney Kardashian shows off her baby bump on Hawaii beach day. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

In a second picture, Kardashian posed from the side in a sun-filled photo taken on a balcony. "Aloha," she captioned the photos.

The Kardashians star announced that she was expecting her first baby with her husband Travis Barker on June 16 at a Blink-182 concert.

She is already mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.



Kourtney Kardashian takes her baby bump for a swim during Hawaii beach day. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Soon after announcing their pregnancy joy, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The news was shared in a video on Instagram late last month, taken at the pair’s baby sex reveal party.

In the clip, the Blink-182 drummer began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum's symbols to release blue streamers that shot in the air behind them.

Days later, Barker teased that the pair had already picked out a name for their bundle of joy. In the comments section of a post that Kardashian shared of several photos from a maternity shoot, Barker wrote, "I already know his name 😉."