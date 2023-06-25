Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal the Sex of Their Baby in Sweet Drumroll Video

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are having a boy!

The couple revealed the sex of their baby in a sweet video shared on Instagram on Saturday, which was captioned with teasing blue and pink hearts.

In the clip, Kourtney, 44, wore wearing black leggings and a white long-sleeved bodysuit that accentuated her growing baby bump. The mom to be sat on the lap of Barker, 47, — who wore a white vest and black beanie — by a drumkit on a stage outside.

"Is our pyro guy ready?" the Blink-182 drummer asked his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…,” Kourtney replied, as sounds of a crowd out of shot were heard.

Those gathered were clearly eager to discover the sex of the couple's baby, as a voice that sounded like Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian then shouted, “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!”

Shortly after, Barker began a drumroll and he kissed his wife, before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple are having a boy.

“I knew it!” someone was heard shouting in the crowd. As the camera panned back to Kourtney and Travis, the parents-to-be embraced and kissed as the crowd cheered.

Kourtney and her husband Travis are expecting her first baby together. The Kardashians star announced her pregnancy with a handwritten sign held up during her husband's Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder is also a mom to Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Kourtney showcased her growing baby bump while sharing photos of a relaxing pool day alongside her daughter Penelope.

The outdoor shots showed the reality star grabbing some shade underneath a blue umbrella and taking a moment to capture her green, two-piece halter top string bikini in another photo.

The Lemme founder also shared snaps of Penelope playing in a pool and relaxing on a watermelon-print inflatable pool float. She shared the family fun day pics alongside the caption, "Sweet Summer," with an array of green fruit emojis.

After her pregnancy announcement earlier this month, a source shared with PEOPLE that Kourtney "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

