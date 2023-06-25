Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal the Sex of Their Baby in Sweet Drumroll Video

The announcement comes as the couple — who married in April 2022 — recently shared that they expecting their first child together

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 25, 2023 05:43AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian Baby Sex Reveal
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are having a boy!

The couple revealed the sex of their baby in a sweet video shared on Instagram on Saturday, which was captioned with teasing blue and pink hearts.

In the clip, Kourtney, 44, wore wearing black leggings and a white long-sleeved bodysuit that accentuated her growing baby bump. The mom to be sat on the lap of Barker, 47, — who wore a white vest and black beanie — by a drumkit on a stage outside.

"Is our pyro guy ready?" the Blink-182 drummer asked his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…,” Kourtney replied, as sounds of a crowd out of shot were heard.

Those gathered were clearly eager to discover the sex of the couple's baby, as a voice that sounded like Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian then shouted, “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!”

Shortly after, Barker began a drumroll and he kissed his wife, before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple are having a boy.

“I knew it!” someone was heard shouting in the crowd. As the camera panned back to Kourtney and Travis, the parents-to-be embraced and kissed as the crowd cheered.

Kourtney and her husband Travis are expecting her first baby together. The Kardashians star announced her pregnancy with a handwritten sign held up during her husband's Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182.

Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert.
Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder is also a mom to Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Kourtney showcased her growing baby bump while sharing photos of a relaxing pool day alongside her daughter Penelope.

The outdoor shots showed the reality star grabbing some shade underneath a blue umbrella and taking a moment to capture her green, two-piece halter top string bikini in another photo.

The Lemme founder also shared snaps of Penelope playing in a pool and relaxing on a watermelon-print inflatable pool float. She shared the family fun day pics alongside the caption, "Sweet Summer," with an array of green fruit emojis.

After her pregnancy announcement earlier this month, a source shared with PEOPLE that Kourtney "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

