Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Bikini Moment with Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian is soaking up some pregnancy sun!

The Poosh founder, 44, recently enjoyed a pink bikini day with TikTok star Addison Rae, 22, and posted a series of pictures of them relaxing poolside in an Instagram carousel Monday.

In the pictures, Rae can be seen jokingly touching Kardashian's baby bump as she looks into the camera and ties her hair up in a bun.

The pair then strike a pose for the camera before the soon-to-be mom-of-four is pictured lying on a sun lounger wearing a denim Prada sun hat and shades.

The final image shows Rae playfully looking into the camera while Kardashian holds her baby bump in the background.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

On Sunday, The Kardashians star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her baby sex reveal party, following her June 17 pregnancy announcement.

Kardashian revealed that she and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, had pieced the event together in less than 48 hours and treated it like a concert.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The pair sat down on a drumkit, in front of guests at their party, when Barker performed a drumroll, and a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them.



On Instagram, the duo celebrated the sex of their baby again with more photos of the event in a post that Kardashian adorably captioned, "little drummer boy coming soon."

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The couple first revealed their pregnancy when Kardashian posted an image of her holding up a handwritten sign during her husband's recent Los Angeles concert.

Kardashian is also a mom to Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, alongside ex Scott Disick, while Barker is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.