Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim of Having No 'Loyalty' as Tensions Brew Over Fashion Show: 'So Intolerable'

Kourtney said she doesn't 'truly feel supported' by sister Kim

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE.
Published on June 29, 2023 11:24AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The sisterly love is still on the rocks for Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

In the June 29 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 44, and Khloé discuss how long it's going to take for the sisters to make up. As the previous episodes have documented, Kim and Kourtney had a falling out over Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana partnership just six months after Kourtney’s wedding by the same designer.

“You have to just talk to Kim already just to move these things along in life,” Khloé, 39, says. 

Kourtney expresses opposition, saying that she hasn’t heard from Kim and that makes her think the SKIMS founder isn’t actually remorseful.

kim-kourtney-2-435

“If she felt bad, don't you think she’d reach out and say, ‘Hey, I was thinking about it, and I really feel…?” the Lemme creator says.

Khloé responds that Kim said she has reached out but Kourtney is not receptive to the efforts. Kourtney, however, claims that is “100% false, 0% true.”

“It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters,” Kourtney says. “I think the one time I've even slightly done anything that was similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers.”

As Khloé and their friend Simon Huck laugh about not remembering “Christmas lights gate,” Kourtney explains how important having independence from the rest of the family is to her.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping up with The Kardashians" on E! Entertainment
Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

“I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s not sense of loyalty,” the Poosh creator admits.

She adds: “It's almost like a greediness.”

Kourtney tells Khloé that she doesn’t know why Kim took the one opportunity that would hurt Kourtney, especially because of everything else the family has going on.

“We have it all, we have everything that we — more than — we could want or need,” she says.

Reflecting on the core of the argument, Kourtney explains that she looks at the photos of Kim’s collaborative D&G fashion show and “half the time I’m like, ‘is this my wedding?’”

“This is definitely not about a brand, it's about my wedding. I didn't feel truly supported,” she continues.

Los Angeles, - 52382525 Reality stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving a studio with their sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2017. Afterwards the girls went out to lunch at the Little Next Door Restaurant. Reality stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving a studio with their sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2017. Afterwards the girls went out to lunch at the Little Next Door Restaurant. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 21: Kourtney Kardashian arriving for lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)
BACKGRID; NINO/GC

Khloé listens and nods in agreement, but stresses the need for the sisters to reconcile, jokingly asking if the two are just “never going to talk again.”

“That’s an option,” Kourtney responds.

When the Good American founder offers to facilitate the conversation and Huck adds that Kim has expressed to him that she wants to put an end to the rift between sisters, Kourtney is not having it.

“She’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with, that she's like on her phone the whole time, can hardly look up — really hard to engage with,” she argues.

She adds: “It just makes me want to run the other way. I just thought, what else could you take from me, can I have anything that's mine?”

Khloé intervenes, saying the pair could leave their phones behind when they talk, but as Kourtney keeps going, Khloé whispers, “Oh no,” as she realizes how upset her sister still was.

Kim, Kourtney, and KhloÃ© Kardashian

Getty Images

“For my survival, I need my own identity and I need just my own life,” Kourtney says in her confessional.

Still, Kourtney recognizes the need for the family to stick together, noting that “the reason we’re able to not be complete diva psychopaths is because we have each other.”

“Kim wants to make it right with you,” Khloé reassures her.

New episodes of The Kardashians are streaming on Hulu now.

