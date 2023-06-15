Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’

"If I did it to Kim, she would freak out," Kourtney says in this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

Published on June 15, 2023 12:05AM EDT
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Family comes first, but for the Kardashians, Dolce & Gabbana is a close second.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, viewers get to see what led up to Kim and Kourtney's clash over the SKIMS founder’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana

In May 2022, Kourtney, 44, wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a lace floral veil that trailed several feet behind her as she said “I do” to her husband, Travis Barker. The entire family was also dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, making it a staple of the gothic wedding theme. Four months later, Kim, 42, collaborated with the luxury brand for Milan Fashion Week, and it ignited a bit of a feud between the sisters.

“I want to be respectful for Kourtney and this journey; I didn’t want to do any of her looks even if I loved them,” Kim confesses in this week's episode. 

Still, Kourtney says she felt Kim’s “business deal” was intentional and thought Kim didn’t care about how it made Kourtney feel, noting that Kim was speaking about the partnership with D&G at Kourtney's wedding, which she "didn't know about."

portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Kourtney Kardashian Wears White with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama in First Photo from Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID; Alabama Barker/Instagram

Kourtney adds that Kim's slogan, "Living La Dolce Vita," "was my wedding and how I've lived my life every summer for five years in a row." She goes on to say that Kim only called to tell Kourtney about the collaboration after it was finalized, rather than asking for Kourtney's permission or feelings about it beforehand — and then barely mentioned it again.

“There's an abundance of opportunities,” Kourtney says through tears in the show.

“It’s not about business and there's so much, it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It’s legit copying my wedding,” Kourtney reiterates.

The Lemme founder goes on to say that “it’s never enough” for Kim when it comes to work, and complained that her sister never "turns something down" — pointing out that their mom "never mentioned it" either.

Sister Kendall Jenner agrees with Kourtney, saying her feelings are “valid” and that she sees "both sides," but "as sisters” the group needs to consider how their jobs will affect one another.

khloe kardashian; kim kardashian; kourtney kardashian; kendall jenner; kylie jenner; kourtney's wedding
BACKGRID; GC Images; BACKGRID; TheImageDirect.com; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kourtney responds, "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own and she doesn’t even see it, she sees it for the dollar signs.” 

She continues, “If I did it to Kim, she would freak out. To me, it was more personal, I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding — the year your sister got married, you then made a deal to do this fashion show. Don’t do it the same year that comes out four months later. It's not like I did their campaign, and then she did the campaign right after. Like, who cares? It's business, it's my actual wedding and that wasn't a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal."

In a private conversation after arriving in Italy, Khloé, 38, attempts to relieve Kourtney’s stress by telling their mom, Kris Jenner, to “acknowledge” her feelings. Kris, however, felt pulled in two different directions, saying that she sees it as her "job" to look at both of her daughters' sides.

“As a mom, when my girls see things differently, I try to stay neutral," she says in a confessional.

Later in the episode, Kris, 67, and Khloé visit Kim ahead of the show.

In her confessional, the Good American founder says, “I think Domenico [Dolce] has found the most magical Dolce & Gabbana muse in Kim."

Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause with US media personality Kim Kardashian at the end of the presentation of Dolce & Gabbana's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 24, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

After Khloé tells the SKKN founder how upset Kourtney is, Kim is caught off guard.

"It's not rational," Khloé tells her sister.

In her confessional, Kim explains her intentions: "This is the first time I heard Kourtney is upset about us doing the Dolce show — like, I couldn’t have been more mindful, I said don’t do the Madonna Collection, don't do the Lace Collection, don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding."

"She doesn’t know that I have the email string begging them to push it a year,” Kim explains.

She adds that this conflict is “coming at the worst time,” with the show taking place the next day, before the episode comes to an end.

The Kardashians can be streamed now on Hulu, and new episodes are out every Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT.

