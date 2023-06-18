Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Are 'Excited' About Her Pregnancy: She 'Can't Wait to Be a Mom Again' (Source)

'The Kardashians' star revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker on Friday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids Are 'Excited' About Her Pregnancy: She 'canât wait to be a mom again'
Photo:

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids are “excited” to have a new sibling on the way, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Kardashians star, 44, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, she revealed on Friday with a handwritten sign held up during the drummer’s Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182.

“Kourtney is just beyond excited," the source tells PEOPLE of Kardashian's pregnancy news. "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

“Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too,” adds the insider.

Karadashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, meanwhile, is dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The source also tells PEOPLE: “Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

The couple's happy pregnancy news comes after the pair recently shared that they had stopped IVF treatment, but still hoped for a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

The reality star and Barker were married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

The pair had a "practice" wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. The private ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m. on April 4.

