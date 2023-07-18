Kody Brown Surrounded by Ex-Wives — and Christine's New Fiancé — at Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding

The 'Sister Wives' star attended daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in Flagstaff, Arizona

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 18, 2023 03:18PM EDT
Kody Brown
Photo:

TLC

Kody Brown is inadvertently silencing fan rumors that he missed his daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz

InTouch Weekly reported that the wedding ceremony took place in Flagstaff, Arizona on Saturday. And on Monday, the 54-year-old Sister Wives star was pictured in the background of his ex-wife Christine Brown’s Instagram tribute post to their daughter.

However, Christine — who announced her split from Kody in November 2021 — attended the wedding with her new fiancé, David Woolley.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party

Christine Brown/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Kody could be seen sitting down, feeding who appears to be one of his grandchildren with a bottle. Meanwhile, in the foreground of the image, Gwendlyn, 21, is pictured holding hands and dancing closely to her new wife, Queiroz.

“Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!! #everlastinglove #married #sheputaringonit #blessed,” Christine captioned the celebratory post.

Kody and Christine have not been seen together outside of the family’s show, Sister Wives, on TLC, since her move to Utah.

'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown and Cody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savannah's Graduation

Instagram/janellebrown117

Christine was not the only ex-wife in attendance at the nuptials, with Janelle and Meri Brown both being spotted at the ceremony.

Fans have also speculated that Kody’s remaining wife, Robyn Brown, also went to the celebration after seemingly spotting her in a video Gwendlyn posted on Instagram.

In the blurry clip, a woman with brown, wavy hair can be seen with a child on her lap in the background of karaoke at the reception. “More from the night ❤️(expect more later…),” the newlywed captioned the post.

Kody and Robyn have been distanced from the rest of the Brown family, as seen on their TLC show, after tension had built from the patriarch’s exes going public with their breakups.

News of Kody and Janelle Brown’s separation was unveiled last year in the Sister Wives: One on One special. And in January, Kody and his first wife, Meri, confirmed that they have “permanently” separated after years of estrangement. 

Both splits will be featured in the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Quieroz
Who Is 'Sister Wives' 'Gwendlyn Brown's Wife? All About Beatriz Queiroz
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today
Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today'
Kody Sister Wives Teaser 07/12/23
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Himself a 'Devil' as Sole Remaining Wife Robyn Sobs over Broken Family
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Janelle Brown Celebrates Sister Wives' Christine's New Love: 'All the Feels'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Has 'All the Feels' About Christine's New Love
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split
Gwendlyn Brown/Kody Brown/Ysabel Brown
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Share Father's Day Tributes to Dad Kody: 'Love You Always'
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
Meri Brown
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Post Saying It's OK to 'Outgrow People' After Kody Brown Split
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Alleges Dad Kody Was Nearly Arrested in Utah Over Polygamous Lifestyle
Christine Brown gets backyard ready for grandkids
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Gets Her Backyard Ready for Her 'Grandkids to Come Play' — See Her Renovations
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split