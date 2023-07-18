Kody Brown Surrounded by Ex-Wives — and Christine's New Fiancé — at Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding

Kody Brown is inadvertently silencing fan rumors that he missed his daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz.

InTouch Weekly reported that the wedding ceremony took place in Flagstaff, Arizona on Saturday. And on Monday, the 54-year-old Sister Wives star was pictured in the background of his ex-wife Christine Brown’s Instagram tribute post to their daughter.

However, Christine — who announced her split from Kody in November 2021 — attended the wedding with her new fiancé, David Woolley.

Christine Brown/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Kody could be seen sitting down, feeding who appears to be one of his grandchildren with a bottle. Meanwhile, in the foreground of the image, Gwendlyn, 21, is pictured holding hands and dancing closely to her new wife, Queiroz.

“Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!! #everlastinglove #married #sheputaringonit #blessed,” Christine captioned the celebratory post.

Kody and Christine have not been seen together outside of the family’s show, Sister Wives, on TLC, since her move to Utah.

Instagram/janellebrown117

Christine was not the only ex-wife in attendance at the nuptials, with Janelle and Meri Brown both being spotted at the ceremony.

Fans have also speculated that Kody’s remaining wife, Robyn Brown, also went to the celebration after seemingly spotting her in a video Gwendlyn posted on Instagram.

In the blurry clip, a woman with brown, wavy hair can be seen with a child on her lap in the background of karaoke at the reception. “More from the night ❤️(expect more later…),” the newlywed captioned the post.

Kody and Robyn have been distanced from the rest of the Brown family, as seen on their TLC show, after tension had built from the patriarch’s exes going public with their breakups.

News of Kody and Janelle Brown’s separation was unveiled last year in the Sister Wives: One on One special. And in January, Kody and his first wife, Meri, confirmed that they have “permanently” separated after years of estrangement.

Both splits will be featured in the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.