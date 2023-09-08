Kody Brown Says He Had 'Special Requirements' for Janelle and Christine Before They Joined the Family (Exclusive)

The 'Sister Wives' star also introduced the idea of "sacred loneliness" in a plural marriage, which Christine laughed at and Janelle called "so dumb"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 09:30AM EDT

Kody Brown is revealing the terms and conditions he gave his wives before they joined his family. 

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody opens up about some of the “special requirements” he expected of his ex-wives Janelle and Christine Brown and acknowledges how he was spread too thin amongst his four wives

While speaking to cameras, Kody introduces a term called “sacred loneliness,” which is used to describe women in plural marriages because “their husband's not around as much.”

“Sacred loneliness? Like you're supposed to honor the fact that you're lonely?” Christine laughs while reacting to Kody’s statement.

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / Â© TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
'Sister Wives' Cast. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

Janelle says of the phrase, “The idea is that you sacrifice some of your emotional needs because you want to live in a plural marriage... I've always thought it was so dumb. Sorry."

Meri then weighs in on the matter, noting that she often hears Kody talk about the difficulties women face in a plural marriage and adds, "It's like, really, now you figured that out?"

But Robyn says, "Yeah, plural marriage can be lonely. In my head, it's an opportunity for you to get a relationship with God."

In another scene, while speaking to David Mitchell "Mitch" Thompson, Kody notes the emotional difficulties women can face in plural marriages, but admits he was “tired of hearing about the struggle” and remarks how “they all agreed that they were going to do this.”

Mitch notes in a confessional that until "you've sat in the seat and been a guy that's had four wives and tried to meet the emotional, spiritual, physical, mental needs of four women," it's hard to speak confidently on the matter. "There's a hubris that comes with judgement," he points out.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.

Christine Brown/Instagram

But in his own confessional, Kody attempts to defend himself.

“I courted Meri and I courted Robyn, but Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family,” he explains. “And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there'll be other wives, you've got to be committed to me.”

Janelle, on the other hand, clarifies Kody’s claims about how she and Christine asked to join the family and notes that the duo didn’t “deserve less” than his fourth wife Robyn, who was “invited.”

“It's improper for a man to be out chasing wives,” she says. “It's generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, ‘Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.’ He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited.”

She adds, “Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got? It wasn't like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married.”

Christine first announced that she was leaving the plural marriage back in November 2021. During the Sister Wives: One on One special in December 2022, both Meri Brown and Janelle revealed that they were both separated from the Brown family patriarch. Robyn Brown remains the only wife still married to Kody. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day FiancÃ©âs Kenny and Armando
90 Day: Armando Admits He Is 'Secretly Liking' His and Kenny's Stripper-Filled Night at a Gay Club (Exclusive)
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Why Lindsie Chrisley Says It Was in Her 'Best Interest' to Be 'Methodical' with 'Chrisley Knows Best' Earnings
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
Lisa Barlow Says It Was 'Kind of a Relief' for Jen Shah Not to Be Part of 'RHOSLC' amid Prison Sentence
Heidi Klum Trigg Watson AGT America's Got Talent 09 05 23
Heidi Klum Says She Almost Drew Childbirth Instead of Her Wedding During 'AGT' Magic Act (Exclusive)
Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Get Candid About 'Scary' Divorce and 'Transforming' into Their New Lives
Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Discuss 'Scary' Divorce and 'Transforming' Their Lives Post-Split
Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC: Emily Treads on 'Thin F---- Ice' in Feud with Heather as Jenn Takes Big Step in Relationship with Ryan
Sister Wives star Meri Brown
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Dad with Touching Tribute 16 Years After His Death
Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Is Blindsided After Moriah Moves Out During His Trip with Olivia: 'I'm Tired of the Nonsense
'Welcome to Plathville': Ethan Plath Feels 'Caught in the Middle' Between His Siblings and Wife Olivia
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says Her Reality Shows Nearly Tore Her Marriage Apart: 'Another Wake-Up Call' (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She Only Made $175K for Nearly 10 Years of Filming 2 Hit Reality Shows (Exclusive)
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is No Longer Allowing Others to 'Dictate' Who She Is After Kody Brown Split
Meredith Marks, Seth Marks
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Says Her Marriage with Husband Seth 'Is Better Than It's Ever Been' (Exclusive)
Captain Lee Rosbach and Luke Jones
Below Deck's Captain Lee Would Have 'Dragged' Luke Jones Off the Boat After Sexual Misconduct (Exclusive)
MARTA KESSLER, ERIC STONESTREET in THE SANTA CLAUSES
'The Santa Clauses': Eric Stonestreet Prepares to Take Down Scott Calvin in Season 2 First Look (Exclusive)
Meredith Marks attends the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023 in New York City; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Is 'Excited' Mary Cosby Is Back: 'She Brings an Unusual Humor to the Show' (Exclusive)
Welcome to Plathville
'Welcome to Plathville': Olivia Plath Tears Up as She and Ethan Prepare to Spend Months Apart (Exclusive)