Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Says His 'Presence is Missed Every Day' in 45th Birthday Tribute

Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington is remembering her brother on what would have been his 45th birthday.

Washington posted a sweet tribute to the late NBA star on Wednesday, including a carousel of photos of the siblings over the years.



In the caption of her birthday tribute, Washington wrote, "Your physical presence is missed every day, but your legacy will live on forever. Happy birthday Bean! Love you."

Washington ended her post by quoting Bryant: "'You are responsible for how people remember you — or don't. So don't take it lightly. - KB,'" the caption read.

The photo series included throwback shots of her and Bryant as kids, and pictures of the siblings later as adults.

Kobe Bryant with sisters Sharia and Shayla. Chris Weeks/WireImage

Washington's sister-in-law Vanessa Bryant also shared a touching tribute to her husband on Wednesday.

Vanessa, 41, wished the late basketball legend a happy birthday in a sweet post with old photos from their years together.

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️ #82378," she wrote, with the hashtag referencing his birthdate.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant pose for a photo in Los Angeles (2016). Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Gett

Also on Wednesday, Vanessa released the new Kobe Bryant 8 Protro sneaker she designed.



“The Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date,” Nike wrote on their website.

A black-and-white teaser clip of the sneaker was also showcased on Vanessa's Instagram. “Kobe 8 'Halo' 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 'Halo' styles coming soon🤍, “ she wrote in the caption.

Kobe and Vanessa were married for two decades after first meeting on the set of a music video in 1999 when Kobe was 20 and Vanessa was 17. They married on April 18, 2001, in Dana Point, California before welcoming daughters Natalia in 2003 and Gianna in 2006.



In January 2020, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The NBA great was 41.

The crash also killed 13-year-old Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, 46, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.