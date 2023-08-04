Kobe Bryant Praised 'Sweet' Taylor Swift in Resurfaced Interview as Vanessa and Daughters Attend L.A. Show

Clips of the 2019 interview went viral after fans were touched by the emotional moment Swift shared with Kobe's family during her concert on Thursday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye
Published on August 4, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles
Photo:

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

Game recognizes game — and nobody knew that better than Kobe Bryant.

After Vanessa Bryant took their daughters Bianka and Natalia to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles Thursday night, a resurfaced interview from 2019 showed Bryant raving over the "Cruel Summer" singer's longevity as an artist.

"I think it’s important to listen to people who do great things," Kobe said on The Jordan Harbinger Show in 2019.

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, that summer. It was her sixth consecutive album to debut at number one on the charts.

"You can't have that level of consistent success and not be a killer," Kobe explained. "It's impossible." 

Kobe revealed that he essentially studied Swift's success, pondering questions like, "How does she write?" and "How does she get into that mental space to be able to create things over and over?"

"It's not just genre-specific, but it’s like, Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. How and why?"

Fans of the five-time NBA champion knew he was driven by his "Mamba Mentality" — a level of focus and discipline that Kobe saw in Swift. "It's a lot of pressure for her to follow up a No. 1 album with a better album and then follow that with a better album," he said.

Taylor Swift and Kobe Bryant in 2015.

Christopher Polk/Getty

"I don't care if you don't like her music. Look at what she's doing," he continued. "It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. And so, I try to learn from it as much as I can."

Beyond his admiration for Swift as an artist, Kobe formed a personal connection with her because of his daughters. "She's a sweet kid. She was a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift."

The beloved popstar's kindness to his daughters went a long way with the former Laker. "If she needs something, I'm always there."

Clips of the resurfaced interview went viral after fans were touched by the emotional moment Swift shared with Kobe's family during the Eras Tour on Thursday — her first night of six headlining SoFi Stadium.

Vanessa Bryant shared a Sweet Tribute for Kobe during Taylor Swift's concert

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram

The mom of four, 41, posted a sweet photo on Instagram where Swift embraced 6-and-a-half-year-old Bianka on the edge of the stage during her performance of “22."

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned her post.

The singer later placed her black bowler “22” hat on Bianka’s head before she kissed her cheek, hugged her, then pointed to her after she got back up to sing, according to a video posted by a fan and Pop Crave on Twitter (now known as X).

Vanessa is also mom to youngest daughter Capri Kobe, 4, and late daughter Gianna Maria-Onore.

