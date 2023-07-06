‘Legendary’ Kobe Bryant Covers the NBA2K for the Fourth Time in 2024 Edition

Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his legacy lives on.

The late NBA legend will be featured on the cover of the 2024 edition of NBA2K, the video game’s publisher announced on Twitter.

“Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation,” they wrote, along with photos of two different covers, the Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition.

In an announcement shared with PEOPLE, NBA2K said “Today, 2K showcased the cover artwork of NBA 2K24 where they announced that 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA World Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant will be this year’s cover athlete for the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition.”

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 21, 2009. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

"As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball," Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts, the game's developer, added, as reported by ESPN.

This marks the fourth time Bryant has been featured on the cover. His first appearance was in 2010, followed by the 2017 edition. He was also featured on the Mamba Forever edition of 2K21 that was released after his death in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers on January 6, 2020 in Calabasas, California.

Even before Bryant’s death, his glittering career solidified his place in NBA history. After a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant played his final game against the Utah Jazz in 2016, leading the Lakers to a 101-96 victory with 60 points on 22-50 shooting in 42 minutes.

More recently, in March, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters honored their late husband and father during a ceremony unveiling his handprints at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The basketball legend was the first athlete to leave his mark in cement at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in 2011. In honor of his legacy, the theatre permanently installed his handprints and footprints in the front courtyard of the venue.

Kobe and Vanessa's eldest daughter Natalia, 20, gave a speech at the ceremony with Vanessa, 41, and younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, nearby.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Bryant in 2018. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia began. Calling him the "MVP of girl dads," she spoke about witnessing his work ethic as a basketball player and how despite his busy schedule, he always made time for his four daughters.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she continued, adding “This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply.”

