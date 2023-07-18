Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cute and Comfortable’ Tank Top That’s $22 at Amazon

“Love that this shirt keeps you cool while still providing coverage!”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

With summer in full swing, Amazon shoppers keep adding this cute tank top to their closet.

The Kkj Eyelet Tank Top was recently on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows best-selling fashion, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means droves of shoppers have been flocking to this must-have summer shirt all week long. 

The lightweight top is made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex that gives it some stretch. It has a loose flowy fit, making it a comfortable choice for hot days. It also has cute design details, including a curved hem, an eyelet pattern, and double straps that cross at the back. Even better, it’s machine washable, so cleaning it after a sweaty day is a breeze.

Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Dusty Pink, $22

Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops

Amazon

Easy to style, the shirt can be worn with denim shorts and supportive sandals to run errands or picnic in the park. Thanks to its roomy silhouette it can be tossed over a bathing suit, whether you’re headed to the beach or the pool. 

Shoppers can head to Amazon to grab the top for just $22 in 20 colors, from neutrals to bright hues like blue and green, all of which are available in sizes S to XXL. And if you need help determining your size, consult the size chart in the product image carousel. 

According to Amazon, the top just launched a couple months ago, and it already has nearly 200 five-star ratings. In reviews, customers rave that the top is “cute and comfortable” as well as “flattering.” 

One shopper wrote, “The material is very soft,” while another reviewer called it “a beautiful summer top.” And a third customer wrote: “Love that this shirt keeps you cool while still providing coverage!”

Check out more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to pick up the Kkj Eyelet Tank Top for only $22. 

Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Blue, $22

Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops

Amazon

Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Purple, $22

Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops

Amazon

Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Green, $22

Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets Tout
Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought These Bed Sheets That Are ‘Cool to the Touch' — and They’re on Sale
Emma Watson Linen Pants Tout
Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Blouses
Amazon Is Packed with Deals on Pretty Summer Blouses for Prime Day
Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap
This ‘Breezy’ Summer Dress with a Unique Silhouette Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Cooling Blanket Tout
Hot Sleepers Are 'Obsessed' with This Top-Rated Blanket That ‘Keeps You Cool All Night’ — and It's Just $22
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers Tout
Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Amazon Prime Day Shredded Memory Foam Pillows for Sleeping Cooling Bamboo Pillow
We Found a Sneaky Way to Save on This 'Plush' Cooling Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon After Prime Day
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Amazon Prime Day Finds Under $10 Tout
Prime Day-Level Deals Are Still Happening in Amazon’s Outlet — and All of These Finds Are Under $10
Amazon Prime Day Last Minute Deals
Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight — Add the 105 Best Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Celebs Wearing Fisherman Sandals TOUT
Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Amazon Prime Day Cooling Sheet Set Tout
Hot Sleepers Swear by These ‘Actively Cooling’ Bed Sheets — and They’re Just $36 for Amazon Prime Day
Lululemon Belt Bag New Colors Tout
The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Is Now Available in New Colors
Kate Middleton Supergas
Kate Middleton’s Been Wearing Superga Sneakers for Years, and You Can Get a Pair for Just $22 Today
Collage of the Best Cooling Clothes on Amazon including an Adidas black t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, blue joggers, white sneakers, white hat, black dress, blue towel and blue gaiter
The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023
Best Hoka Sneakers for Running, Walking, Strength Training, and Recovery
The Best Hoka Shoes for Just About Every Activity
Four of the best Swimsuits for Women, each on a different color background, with a People Tested badge.
The 18 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed