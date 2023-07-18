Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cute and Comfortable’ Tank Top That’s $22 at Amazon

With summer in full swing, Amazon shoppers keep adding this cute tank top to their closet.

The Kkj Eyelet Tank Top was recently on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows best-selling fashion, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means droves of shoppers have been flocking to this must-have summer shirt all week long.

The lightweight top is made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex that gives it some stretch. It has a loose flowy fit, making it a comfortable choice for hot days. It also has cute design details, including a curved hem, an eyelet pattern, and double straps that cross at the back. Even better, it’s machine washable, so cleaning it after a sweaty day is a breeze.

Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Dusty Pink, $22



Easy to style, the shirt can be worn with denim shorts and supportive sandals to run errands or picnic in the park. Thanks to its roomy silhouette it can be tossed over a bathing suit, whether you’re headed to the beach or the pool.

Shoppers can head to Amazon to grab the top for just $22 in 20 colors, from neutrals to bright hues like blue and green, all of which are available in sizes S to XXL. And if you need help determining your size, consult the size chart in the product image carousel.

According to Amazon, the top just launched a couple months ago, and it already has nearly 200 five-star ratings. In reviews, customers rave that the top is “cute and comfortable” as well as “flattering.”

One shopper wrote, “The material is very soft,” while another reviewer called it “a beautiful summer top.” And a third customer wrote: “Love that this shirt keeps you cool while still providing coverage!”

Check out more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to pick up the Kkj Eyelet Tank Top for only $22.

Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Blue, $22



Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Purple, $22



Kkj Eyelet Tank Top in Green, $22



