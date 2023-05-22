Kate Hudson's 'Hot Girl Summer' Blush Just Went on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day

We’re blushing! This Kate Hudson-used beauty brand is running a big sale — and PEOPLE readers get early access to shop!

Kjaer Weis is offering 25 percent off everything on its website, starting one day early, which means you can save on the blush Hudson applied for her “'hot girl summer”' makeup routine last year and a bunch of the products used to create her 2023 Oscars glam look before everyone else. All you have to do is enter our exclusive promo code VIP25 at checkout today, Monday, May 22.

But if you miss out on early access, there’s still plenty of time to stock up your summer makeup with mega-discounted products. The Friends & Family sale runs through Memorial Day, so you’ll have almost a week longer to browse, buy, and eventually, try. And once the sale opens up to everyone, there’s no promo code required. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks from Kjaer Weis while you can get them for less.

The blush mentioned above? That’s the Kjaer Weis Cream Blush, and it comes in Hudson’s color choice, Sun Touched, along with 12 other shades. It’s made with organic, nourishing ingredients, like sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil, for a simple-to-blend summer sheen — Hudson didn’t even use a brush to apply it!

The recyclable, paper-made packaged version now costs $30, while the silver version is a bit more expensive at $42 with the discount. If you already own the compact, you could also just pick up a product refill that easily pops into it for $24.

More recently, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star attended the 2023 Oscars with a full face of Kjaer Weis makeup. Her makeup artist Tonya Brewer shared all the details of her glam look on Instagram, which notably included another blush, a cream foundation that “feels like velvet on your skin,” according to one shopper, a lengthening and thickening mascara, and other on-sale products.

Getty Images

More of a less-is-more makeup gal? Prep your skin with a glowy, pearly primer and dab some translucent powder on top to naturally blur and set the skin. Afterwards, don’t forget to swipe on some lip gloss, too!

However you like your glam to look, Kjaer Weis has something for you. Keep scrolling to shop more makeup and skincare products on sale now.

