KJ Smith and Skyh Black's Star-Studded Malibu Wedding with Tyler Perry and More (Exclusive Photos)

The Sistas star and actor were joined by 150 guests while tying the knot at their formal affair on Sept. 3

By
Janine Rubenstein
PEOPLE.com About Us Page headshots
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 04:54PM EDT
KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Skyh Black and KJ Smith. Photo:

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

Actress KJ Smith is officially in the Black!

The Sistas star, 38, and actor Skyh Black, 35, married in fantastic fashion at The Malibu Dream Resort on Sunday, Sept. 3. The couple, who are sharing all the gorgeous photos from their star-studded affair with PEOPLE, says it was exactly the luxe and love-filled day they dreamed it would be.

"It was perfect. An experience. The Black Experience," the bride says of the day they've been planning for over a year, that included 150 of their closest family and friends dressed in all black, including Eva Marcille, Loni Love, Lil Rel Howery and Sistas executive producer Tyler Perry.

The Theme

"Our last name is Black, so we always use it as a play on words," explains the groom of infusing the event with elements of their shared Black culture. "We’re from the South and we have these traditions that are very near and dear to our hearts that our parents and grandparents have shared. Our wedding is an homage to our ancestors with some elegant moments we’ve curated and loved as a couple...And it was better than I imagined."

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
KJ Smith and Skyh Black.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

Smith hadn't always wanted a big blowout wedding. Initially, "I wanted Skyh and me to go off and elope on a mountain somewhere. But then, when we started planning it I got more and more excited about friends, family and loved ones being involved," she says.

J Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Tyler Perry attends Skyh Black and KJ Smith Wedding.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography
KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Eva Marcille.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

"It turned into a very large wedding ceremony and I’m really happy we decided to do this because we were able to experience it with our family and friends. And we were able to get loved on and give love. Our wedding ceremony was a gift to our friends and family."

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
KJ Smith and Skyh Black.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

The Style

For the cliffside ceremony, Smith wore a custom Alonuko gown by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola Designers, before having three more wardrobe changes throughout the evening. "We had to have several looks and went with all-Black designers to highlight how incredible our culture is in fashion."

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
KJ Smith.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

As for Black, he took his sartorial choices just as seriously. "There’s little talk about fashion for grooms," he says, "and I’m not afraid to say I’m a man who’s into fashion." For his ceremony look the former ballet dancer and his creative director Apuje Kalu decided on an expertly tailored all-white shirtless ensemble by celebrity designer Brandon Gray of Grayscale.

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Skyh Black.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

"Collaborating with them felt like the dream team," adds the groom. "I’m not a tie kind of guy. I went in an unconventional direction. I wanted something that made me feel good." And he couldn't have been happier complementing his bride. "KJ and I are in sync. She is my mirror. We have a habit of picking similar things."

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Skyh Black and KJ Smith.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

The Love Story

The couple were on the same page when it came to location. "Malibu was the place we had our first date, the location where we started this journey" says Smith, who first met Black at an airport after he had landed a recurring role on Sistas. "She stuck an iPad in my face and said 'Hello, who are you, why are you at the show? I'm video-blogging'," he recalls.

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
KJ Smith and Skyh Black.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

The pair began dating in January of 2021 and were engaged that December. Having Perry as a guest at their nuptials was extra special for the pair, who have now been added to the list of happy couples who have met while working on the mogul's productions. Says Black, "He gave us our first major starts in Hollywood."

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Tyler Perry, KJ Smith and Skyh Black.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

For the ceremony, officiated by Pastor Aventor Gray, the couple exchanged heartfelt handwritten vows and made sure to honor their shared roots. "We jumped the broom, which is my favorite tradition because, for many years and centuries, actually, Black people couldn’t get married in America," says Smith. "So, we decided to keep with that tradition because of the legacy our ancestors created for us."

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
KJ Smith and Skyh Black.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

Says Black, "I learned the history of many wedding-related things because I didn’t know, so when I found out what jumping the broom signified, it resonated with me."

The Party

But the traditions stopped there, as the pair mostly opted for an unconventional wedding. In lieu of a seated dinner they chose to make it a party, kicked off with the couple coming out and performing Jay-Z, Kanye West and Beyonce's song "Lift Off". "I wanted to have fun," says Black.

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Loni Love and Eva Marcille.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography
KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
Cast of Sistas.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

In between dancing and performances, guests enjoyed passed elevated Southern cuisine and drinks by Chef Shanita Castle of Castle's Catering and Lady on the Rocks. Even a traditional wedding cake wouldn't do, as the couple opted for a mixed berry pie instead, by Chef Natasha Burton of Mixed Fillings.

KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
KJ Smith and Skyh Black.

Stanley Babb/ Stanlo Photography

Most importantly, they never left one another's side. "We had a lot of laughter, crying, fun stories, dancing and holding Skyh's hand the entire night," says Smith. "My one rule was to spend it together and by each other's side. We were at a huge venue where you could easily get lost, and I just wanted to be with him the whole night."

Adds Black, "I wanted to get lost in my bride because this was the beginning of our legacy, and I wanted those memories to last until my last day on earth."

Related Articles
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Get Married Again in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives' (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Every Gorgeous Photo from Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Wedding in France (Exclusive)
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant People exclusive wedding photographed on Saturday, Sept. 2 2023 by Dale Benfield
Kristin Chenoweth Is Married! Inside Her Pink Wedding to Josh Bryant in Texas: All the Details (Exclusive)
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Wedding
Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dresses: All the Details of Her 3 Custom Gowns
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos)
Jelly Roll Vow Renewal
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Renew Wedding Vows in Vegas Ceremony to Celebrate Anniversary: 'Lucky #7'
Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Every Dreamy Photo from Kristin Chenoweth's Weekend Wedding to Josh Bryant (Exclusive)
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding
Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in 'Regal' Redwood Forest Wedding with 'Epic Barn Dance Party' (Exclusive)
Debbie Reynolds gives singer Eddie Fisher
20 Vintage Celebrity Wedding Day Photos
sarah kennedy and jam sulahry wedding
Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Sarah and Her Husband Celebrate His Pakistani Heritage with Wedding Mehndi
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Married! Inside the 'Dreamlike' Wedding at a French Chateau! (Exclusive)
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Julianne Hough Comments on Photos of Brother Derek Hough's Wedding: 'Most Breathtaking Weekend'
Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Inside Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s 'Magical' Malibu Wedding
sarah kennedy and jam sulahry wedding
All the Photos From Sarah Kennedy & Jam Sulahry's Romantic Wedding at the Kennedy Compound
Krystal Nielson Wedding
'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Marries Miles Bowles in Coastal Wedding Ceremony: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Robert F. Kennedyâs Granddaughter Sarah Marries on the Family Compound â with Kennedy Heirlooms!
Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Sarah Marries on the Family Compound — with Kennedy Heirlooms! (Exclusive)