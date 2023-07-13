Blind, 3-Legged 'Sweet' and 'Friendly' Kitten Finds Forever Home on National Kitten Day

Noodle arrived at the Greenville Humane Society in May after being hit by a car

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 11:30PM EDT
Blind, 3-Legged Kitten Finds Forever Home
Photo:

Greenville Humane Society

An adorable feline in North Carolina got the surprise of a lifetime on National Kitten Day.

On Monday, Noodle, a 3 1/2-month-old kitten, was adopted from the Greenville Humane Society. The female kitten had been at the shelter since May after a car hit her and her siblings. As a result of the accident, she needed her front leg amputated, leaving her with a weeks-long recovery process.

The other siblings did not survive, leaving Noodle the only survivor.

While the humane society reports in a Facebook post that she was able to make good progress, Noodle faced another health scare only a few weeks later while being neutered.

"During her spay surgery, her heart suddenly stopped," the animal shelter recalled in their post. "Our team immediately stepped in and revived her. Unfortunately, because of this, she has suffered the loss of vision in both eyes."

The incident left Noodle with the "very unlikely" possibility for her vision to recover, causing her to need a forever home more than ever.

"Even with everything she’s been through, she’s still a sweet, friendly 3.5-month-old kitten," the humane society explained. "We would love to find her a comfortable, stable home where she can grow into a confident cat. She would do best in a home with another friendly cat that can help show her the ropes and be her guide throughout life."

Blind, 3-Legged Kitten Finds Forever Home

Greenville Humane Society

After the shelter's plea, it only took hours for Noodle to find her forever home. By Monday afternoon, the Greenville Humane Society announced in the post's comment section that a family was signing paperwork for Noodle's adoption and shared a picture of her new parents.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The shelter added in a separate comment on the post that Noodle had gone to a home with two cat siblings.

Related Articles
Kitten Found in Paper Bag in Dumpster
Virginia Hospital Staff Helps Rescue 6-Week-Old Kitten Abandoned in Paper Bag Inside Dumpster
Persian cat rescue
7 Persian Cats Left 'Six-Figure' Inheritance Find New Homes with Help from Florida Rescue
Greenville Humane Society
S.C. Shelter Creates 'Buster Appreciation Week' to Help Dog Still at Rescue After 215 Days
Patches the Cat Update
Patches the 40-Lb. Rescue Cat Is Adjusting Wonderfully to His New Home and Viral Fame, Owner Says
Donatello the Shelter Dog
Pit Bull Overlooked by Adopters for 4 Years Is Still Hoping to Find a Best Friend and New Home
Pedro Pspspscal the cat, Pedro Pascal the human
Rescue Cat Named After Pedro Pascal Gets Adopted One Day After Going Viral
Strawberry the unicorn dog Credit: Instagram/@strawberrytheunicorndog
Scared 'Unicorn Dog' with Bump on Her Head Becomes Loving Local Celebrity with Rescue's Help
TAYLOR SWIFT
Animal Shelter Honors Taylor Swift Eras Tour by Reducing Cat Adoption Fee to $13
dog mom adopts kitten
Michigan Kitten Adopted by Rescue Dog Mom Dies from Genetic Condition, Animal Shelter Says
Pit bull
Pit Bull Who Overcame Spine Fracture Hoping for Home on Specially-Abled Pet Day After 2-Year Wait
lulu the cat up for adoption
Rescue Saves 'Healthy' Senior Cat Brought in to Be Euthanized for Peeing Outside the Litter Box
Patches, the Enormous 40-Pound Cat Adopted in Richmond
Patches, a 40-Lb. Cat, Gets Adopted by Owner Committed to Helping Him Get to a 'Healthy Weight'
Kitten befriends bunnies
Rescue Bunnies Help Kitten with Special Needs Get on His Feet and Start Adoption Journey
dog mom adopts kitten
Rescue Dog Mom Starts Nursing Abandoned Kitten Brought into Shelter After Pleading to Meet the Cat
dog looking for home after 600 days in shelter
Dog 'Full of Love' Is Still Searching for a Home After 660 Days in a South Carolina Shelter
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'