Blind, 3-Legged 'Sweet' and 'Friendly' Kitten Finds Forever Home on National Kitten Day

An adorable feline in North Carolina got the surprise of a lifetime on National Kitten Day.

On Monday, Noodle, a 3 1/2-month-old kitten, was adopted from the Greenville Humane Society. The female kitten had been at the shelter since May after a car hit her and her siblings. As a result of the accident, she needed her front leg amputated, leaving her with a weeks-long recovery process.

The other siblings did not survive, leaving Noodle the only survivor.

While the humane society reports in a Facebook post that she was able to make good progress, Noodle faced another health scare only a few weeks later while being neutered.

"During her spay surgery, her heart suddenly stopped," the animal shelter recalled in their post. "Our team immediately stepped in and revived her. Unfortunately, because of this, she has suffered the loss of vision in both eyes."

The incident left Noodle with the "very unlikely" possibility for her vision to recover, causing her to need a forever home more than ever.

"Even with everything she’s been through, she’s still a sweet, friendly 3.5-month-old kitten," the humane society explained. "We would love to find her a comfortable, stable home where she can grow into a confident cat. She would do best in a home with another friendly cat that can help show her the ropes and be her guide throughout life."

Greenville Humane Society

After the shelter's plea, it only took hours for Noodle to find her forever home. By Monday afternoon, the Greenville Humane Society announced in the post's comment section that a family was signing paperwork for Noodle's adoption and shared a picture of her new parents.

The shelter added in a separate comment on the post that Noodle had gone to a home with two cat siblings.

