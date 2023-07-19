This Dish Rack That 'Holds More Than You Think' Is Climbing the Charts at Amazon — and It's Only $24

If you dread handwashing dishes, you need to check out this self-draining dish rack.

We discovered the Kitsure Dish Drying Rack on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Kitchen and Dining chart, where it’s currently the number one item. The trending product chart ranks items that are picking up steam in each category, which is determined by their gain in sales rank over 24 hours. Previously unranked, the Kitsure Dish Drying Rack moved up 191 spots to first place.

The popularity of the dish rack is likely due, in part, to its sleek, countertop-worthy look. But it’s not form without function: The base of the drying rack has a rotatable spout so water from the dishes drains right into the sink — and not all over the counter. And it’s only $24.



Kitsure Countertop Dish Drying Rack in Black

Amazon

The small space-friendly dish rack has a footprint of just 15.5 inches by 12 inches and is 4.9 inches tall. Despite its compact size, it can hold six plates plus bowls and glasses. It also comes with a detachable cutlery holder, which is divided into two compartments for utensils and other small items. The countertop model is available in five colors, including black and white. And there’s an over-the-sink option, too, if that’s a better fit for your kitchen.

The dish rack has earned over 1,700 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer, who was looking for “something that was small enough but holds a lot of dishes,” called it “perfect for small spaces.” They added, “I love that this has a drain, which keeps my counter space dry.”

Another reviewer said it “drains really well [and] holds more than you’d think.” They added, “This dish rack is such a space saver.”

If your dish washing routine could use an upgrade, check out the trending Kitsure Dish Drying Rack at Amazon.

Kitsure Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack in Black, $27 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

