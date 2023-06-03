This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That ‘Helps with Back, Knee, and Foot Pain’ Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon

“This has been a real game-changer”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 3, 2023 07:00 AM

Cooking is a nice way to unwind after a long day, but spending hours hunched over a stove or countertop can take a toll on your body. Anti-fatigue mats can help stop the dreaded back, leg, and hip aches that can crop up while standing for an extended period — and you don’t need to look further than Amazon to score a top-rated model on sale.

The KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat is made from soft yet durable foam that provides a comfortable cushion for you to rest on as you stand in a kitchen, laundry room, home office, or just about anywhere else. It’s earned tons of positive ratings at Amazon, plus a bestseller status to boot. And right now, you can snag it for up to 56 percent off.

The half-inch mat has three functional layers: the non-slip base, high-density foam interior, and waterproof exterior. According to the brand, its ergonomic design helps reduce pressure in your feet, knees, muscles, and joints as you stand, while also lessening the stress on your lower back. So whether you’re whipping up a multi-course dinner or stretching your legs at a standing desk, fatigue is (you guessed it) minimized. And in addition to being waterproof, the mat is super easy to clean — messes can easily be wiped, swept, or vacuumed up in a pinch. 

The 17- by 28-inch mat currently features the steepest discount at Amazon, but you can also save on other sizes and colors, including gray, chocolate, and red. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat in Black, $15.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the anti-fatigue mat a perfect rating. One reviewer raved about how it “makes time spent in the kitchen less painful” and explained that it “helps with back, knee, and foot pain when standing for long periods of time while cooking.” Another user wrote: “I have tile floors and get tired standing at the sink, stove, and [while] folding laundry. This has been a real game-changer.”

A final shopper called the mat “easy to clean up” and shared they’ve “picked the mats up, folded them, and funneled them into the trash or sink” when food spills. “It is an excellent way of keeping your floors clean all the time, and at the same time [keeping] your feet more comfortable,” they wrote.

Upgrade your standing room with the highly rated KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Kitchen Mat while it’s as little as $16 at Amazon.

