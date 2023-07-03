Kit Harington and Wife Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Girl

The 'Game of Thrones' stars have welcomed their second child together, a daughter, two years after they first became parents to a son

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 09:45AM EDT
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. Photo:

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie officially have two kids under 3!

Harington and Leslie, both 36, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, two years after they became parents to a son in 2021.

A rep for the Game of Thrones stars confirmed the news to the New York Post's Page Six on Monday and said the couple are "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

PEOPLE has reached out to Harington and Leslie's reps for comment.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kit Harington (left) stands beside his wife Rose Leslie (right) in June 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harington chatted with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, where he said his 2-year-old son is "about to get the shock of his life," when they bring home his new sibling.

"I don't know if he's really conceptually understood anything yet," Harington said of his son knowing what's ahead.

"He's just loving life. My boy loves life," the proud dad beamed. "He charges around, and I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

Scottish actress Rose Leslie and husband English actor Kit Harington attend the HBO premiere of "The Time Traveler's Wife" at Morgan Library on May 11, 2022 in New York City
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in May 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP

PEOPLE confirmed in February 2021 that Harington and Leslie, who wed in 2018, had welcomed their first baby, a son. They initially confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after Leslie debuted her baby bump for U.K.'s Make Magazine.

When asked on The Tonight Show what his son thinks of a newborn entering the family, Harington revealed that he doesn't think his child has "quite conceptually understood it just yet."

"We're trying to get him ready for it," he continued. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's — yeah, you'll know soon enough."

He and Leslie famously portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the Emmy-winning HBO series and first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012. After a brief split, they reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

