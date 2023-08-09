Kirsten Dunst and Husband Jesse Plemons Walk SAG Strike Picket Line Together

The Hollywood power couple marched with other union members in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Published on August 9, 2023
Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons spotted at the Writers Guild of American strike in front of the Netflix Studio in Hollywood.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are showing their solidarity with fellow actors amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The couple, who married in July 2022, joined the picket line in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

The Spider-Man star, 41, was spotted walking beside her Power of the Dog costar, 35, on the sidewalk with the other protestors, both wearing shades and holding signs that read “SAG-AFTRA on Strike!” The two photos show Dunst wearing a yellow and white striped shirt with dark shades. Plemons donned orange-tinted sunglasses with a white shirt that matched the signs.

As PEOPLE reported in May, the couple was spotted in France after Plemons debuted Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, at the Cannes Film Festival.

"It's funny. I wasn't sure how different [marriage] was gonna feel because we've been together for a while and, two kids later, it's pretty solid, you know?" Plemons, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new series Love & Death in April.

"But there was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it, and it does feel different, in a good way," he added.

The duo — who met on the set of the FX series Fargo — share sons Ennis, 6, and James, 2, and were both nominated for Academy Awards for their roles in The Power of the Dog.

"We connected first creatively and as friends and I just enjoy her instincts and her opinions so much," Plemons told ET. "She has such great taste and [she's] very honest, which I appreciate."

Dunst and Plemons aren’t the only Hollywood couple to support the union's strike against the AMPTP. 

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick joined the picket lines last month. 

Bacon, 65, showed his support by sharing a video of himself participating in the protest in New York City, holding a sign and chanting with the crowd.

"Walking the line in solidarity with my fellow SAG-AFTRA members #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong," he captioned the Instagram post.

The next day, the Mystic River star and Sedgwick, 57, joined the picket lines in New York City together. They talked to Deadline about why they decided to stand with their fellow actors in the strike.

"I'm happy it's happening because I think it's been a long time coming," Sedgwick said. "The studios have been making a lot of free money for a really long time, and the time for that to come to an end is now."

In a speech, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher denounced Hollywood executives, announcing the union’s plan to strike after unsuccessful contract negotiations with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.," Drescher, 65, said. "This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble."

