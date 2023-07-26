Kirk Cousins Says Quarterbacks Like Tom Brady and Drew Brees 'Set the Bar High' for Playing Longer (Exclusive)

Kirk Cousins has a lot of football left in him.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his role in Netflix's recently released Quarterback docuseries, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, 34, says that there are a lot of considerations to take in ahead of committing to each season.

"I think I think that the generation of quarterbacks that came just before me — Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Alex Smith — I feel that they had such long and productive careers that they set the bar high for anybody following also to have high expectations," Cousins tells PEOPLE.

"And I do think that they gave many of us a new bar to reach for, which I think that's a good thing."

"I think it has really made me wonder what is possible," the 11-year NFL veteran shares. "I think all of us are in our own situation with what our bodies want to do, what our family situation allows for, what our health level is. Each year may change that conversation, so we're one year at a time and we'll just keep taking it as such and see how long it goes."

"If I could draw it up, I would like to play for a good while longer," he added. "We'll see one year at a time how far that leads us."

Cousins hopes viewers of the docuseries recognize "what goes into preparing for each game and what goes into enduring the NFL season."

"I think the goal of the documentary was to give fans perspective that they otherwise wouldn't be getting. And so hopefully, they just get a better understanding of what the process is like on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis over the long haul of a season."

Not only has Quarterback given fans new insight into Cousins' life on and off the field, but it also opened his eyes to the lives of his counterparts, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.

"When I went to the premiere in LA, that was the first time I have spoken with Patrick or Marcus since the documentary filming process began, and both Julie and I, on the way home from the premiere, were commenting just how much we thought of Marcus and Patrick. We talked about how much we enjoyed connecting with them and just appreciate who they are as people and how hard they work, knowing what they go through because we go through it too."

He made sure to tell the two that much, he says, adding, "I thought it was great to see them at the premiere and then just to be able to say to them, 'Hey, just so much respect for who you are for, how you go about your business, for the career that you've had.' "

"There's a lot of mutual respect there and really admiration for them as players and as people," Cousins notes.

Heading into this season, Cousins says he like to keep a "pretty consistent mindset, year in and year out."

"Certainly, the long-term desire for every player in our league is to win a Super Bowl, and we all hope that our seasons end holding up a Lombardi trophy, but you can't do that on the first day of training camp. There's just too much time between now and the end, so it's so important to just go into training camp focusing on the present and say, 'All right, let's have a great training camp practice today. Let's put together a great week.'"

"Trying to keep your focus in the near term on how to be a better player and how to develop better as a team then lets the long-term take care of itself. So I'm looking forward to another year."

"I'm looking forward to making those memories and family, and friends and teammates," Cousins continues. "And I believe I'm still continuing to improve as a player, so I'm looking forward to taking another step as a player and having that show on the field."

