King Harald of Norway Trips — But Quickly Recovers! — as He Greets Denmark's Queen Margrethe

The 86-year-old king took a fall as he began an official visit to Denmark on Thursday with his wife, Queen Sonja

Published on June 15, 2023 10:56PM EDT
King Harald V of Norway
Photo:

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty

King Harald V of Norway made a quick recovery after falling while greeting Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

The tumble occurred as he and his wife, Queen Sonja, began an official visit on Thursday. According to the Royal Watcher, the Norwegian royals traveled to Denmark to attend a Norwegian Business Delegation with a focus on Danish-Norwegian relations.

As the king, 86, walked on a red carpet and up a flight of stairs to meet Queen Margrethe, the monarch appeared to trip but quickly rose to his feet and was greeted by the Danish royal.

King Harald V of Norway

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty

Although King Harald was pictured walking with the aid of crutches, he appeared unharmed from the fall, as he was photographed laughing while conversing with Queen Margrethe.

For the event, the king and queen made their arrival via the royal yacht Norge. The king was dressed in a black suit, with a white shirt, and a red tie. The queen wore a dark blue dress with white polka dots.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (2ndL) and King Harald V of Norway

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty

Since his ascension to the throne in Jan. 1991. the king's health has often been in the spotlight.

During the Christmas holiday, the king was admitted to the hospital with an infection.

The palace announced his hospitalization, expressing in a statement, "The king has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days." An infection also caused him to have a hospital stay in August.

Before his hospital stays, he underwent a leg operation in January and tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He also underwent surgery in 2003 for bladder cancer and a procedure for heart valve problems in 2005, causing Prince Haakon, who is first in line to the Norwegian throne, to briefly assume the responsibilities of the king on several occasions.

