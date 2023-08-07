King Charles Hands Over the Tug of War Trophy During a Fun Outing at Mey Highland Games in Scotland

King Charles is embracing Scottish traditions.

On Saturday, the monarch, 74, attended the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness, Scotland.

King Charles, who is the chieftain of the games, dressed traditionally in a tartan kilt, as he often does in Scotland. He completed his ensemble with a green tweed jacket, matching waistcoat, red woolen socks and a sporran (a pouch that is part of traditional Scottish dress — after all, kilts typically don't have pockets!).

The King appeared to be enjoying his tipple, photographed sniffing his whisky glass before emptying its contents as he sat under a tent at the event.

It was King Charles’ first attendance at the games since he became monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Charles sipped whisky at the Mey Highland Games. Robert MacDonald/PA Images via Getty Images

The annual games feature events including running, tug of war, heavyweights, highland dancing and bagpiping.

In a post shared to the royal family’s official Instagram account, King Charles could be seen meeting the gathered spectators and taking in the highland dancing.

The monarch also took in the highland dancing. Robert MacDonald/PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles became chieftain of the games in 2002, following in the footsteps of his late mother.

“First held in the village of Mey for The Queen Mother’s 70th birthday, the Games celebrate the hospitality, culture and talents of the people of the North Highlands,” according to the royal family’s website.

And King Charles was out again (in another kilt!) on Sunday for a service at Canisbay Church — the most northerly parish church in mainland Scotland — in Caithness. In addition to mingling with churchgoers, he also spoke with Rev. Janet Easton from the church.



Charles also attended a church service in Caithness, Scotland. Robert MacDonald/PA Images via Getty Images

The royal has been spending time at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, the former home of his grandmother, the Queen Mother.

King Charles’ outing comes a month after he marked his coronation ceremony with a second celebration in Scotland.

On July 5, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla attended the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. They were also joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The foursome traveled by car from the Palace of the Holyroodhouse, the sovereign’s official Scottish residence, to St. Giles’ Cathedral in a formal procession, which was followed by the presentation of crown jewels during a church service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps by celebrating their coronation with a second set of festivities in Scotland.

The couple were crowned on May 6 in a historic service at Westminster Abbey in London attended by more than 2,200 people.

Queen Elizabeth with her family at Balmoral Castle. Bettmann Archive/Getty

It's likely that King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend much of August in Scotland at Balmoral Castle or their Birkhall Estate.

Queen Elizabeth traditionally traveled to the private 50,000-acre estate in late July and ensconced there until October. There, she balanced work and play – reading diplomatic papers from the famous "red boxes," delivered daily – with quality time with loved ones.

"She deserved that time," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE. "Balmoral has always been a place of rejuvenation and reflection. She has been going there since she was a baby.

"It's where Prince Philip proposed and where she had her honeymoon. It's a place bursting with memories," the author of Elizabeth: The Queen said. "In some ways it must have made her sad, but in many ways a great comfort."

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral on Sept. 8. King Charles is expected to spend the approaching first anniversary quietly and privately, just as Queen Elizabeth used to do on her Accession Day. PEOPLE understands that there are no plans for a public event.

