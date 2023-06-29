Palace Reveals King Charles Had to Dip into Cash Reserves During Expensive Royal Year

The latest Sovereign Grant report shows that the British royal family spent 5% more than the previous year

Updated on June 29, 2023 12:49PM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Celebration of Culture at Market Theatre Square on May 25, 2023 in Armagh, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla release 2023 Sovereign Grant report. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

The latest Sovereign Grant report is pulling back the curtain on an expensive year for King Charles and the British royal family.

On Thursday, the Royal Household published its annual statement, covering the financial year from April 2022 to March 2023. The report showed that $136 million was spent, a 5% rise compared to the year before.

The Sovereign Grant, the taxpayer-funded settlement, covered $108.9 million, while the rest was taken from reserve funds.

As the courtiers noted on the royal family's official website, "This year’s statement covers a period of significant transition for the Royal Household, reflecting the Platinum Jubilee and State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Accession of The King, the lead up to Their Majesties’ Coronation, and the coming together of staff from two Households."

In addition, continued renovations on Buckingham Palace added to the increased costs.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022
The royal family gathers at Trooping the Colour in June 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations — including the four days of festivities in June 2022 including Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Party at the Palace concert and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant — marked her historic 70th year on the throne.

The palace spent about $883,000 on the related events, the Sovereign Grant report showed.

The most expensive event of the year was the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September, costing about $2 million.

The report stated, "Following the death of Her late Majesty in September 2022 Members of the Royal Family took part in a number of significant events as the world marked Her late Majesty’s passing, including hosting a reception for Heads of State and official overseas guests, mounting a vigil at the Lying in State, the Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service held in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle."

(FromL) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre from the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

The Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth's death and King Charles' new reign also resulted in the "busiest year on record" for mail being sent to the palace.

Buckingham Palace received 183,207 items of correspondence, including 115,244 items received in the seven months after Queen Elizabeth's death.

In addition, the palace received 50,856 applications to the Anniversaries Office — 34,576 applications related to anniversary cards and 9,060 related to milestone birthdays.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
The royals at Trooping the Colour 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty 

In addition to the Sovereign Grant, King Charles also receives money from the Duchy of Lancaster, private estate of the British monarch that generates about $25 million each year in profits.

Meanwhile, the Duchy of Cornwall — an estate of farmland, property and commercial businesses worth around $1.3 billion — benefits the heir to the throne, currently Prince William.

The British royal family also brings in money for the U.K. through tourism, trade, royal warrants, merchandise and more. According to a May press release from Brand Finance, provide of total benefit of $1.2 billion to the economy.

