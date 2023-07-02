King Charles to Meet with President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle Next Week, Buckingham Palace Reveals

King Charles will meet with President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle next week, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

In a statement, the palace said, “The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July."

A White House statement added: "President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations."

After that, the president will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the NATO Summit, and Helsinki, Finland, for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit, the White House statement said.

The visit comes nearly two months after King Charles' May coronation, and will mark Biden's second meeting with a sitting British monarch during his presidency.

King Charles and President Biden
getty (2)

Biden, 80, previously met with the late Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in June 2021, months after taking office.

He and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled into Windsor from the Group of Seven (G-7) Summit that year, and Biden was the 13th and final American president the Queen met during her historic reign.

Before then, the Queen hosted former President Donald Trump and his family at Buckingham Palace in 2019, and did the same for former President Barack Obama at Windsor in 2016.

As princess in 1951, the late Queen first met President Harry Truman, before meeting Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957, John F. Kennedy in 1961, and several others — although Lyndon Johnson was the only president during her reign that she did not meet, per NPR.

Britain's King Charles III

MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty

As for Biden and King Charles, 74, there's something else that connects the two leaders. While Biden was the oldest person elected president back in 2020, Charles became the oldest monarch to take the British throne this year.

While several delegates from around the world were present at King Charlescoronation on May 6, Biden was not.

The president previously attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, but as for the coronation, the first lady attended on behalf of the U.S.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our people," a readout of the call released by the White House read before the event.

"The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States," it continued.

