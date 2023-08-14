King Charles Debuts Surprising New Stationery as He Attends Church in Scotland with Queen Camilla

The King appears to have debuted new letterhead with a special connection to Scotland

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 12:11PM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church on Sunday 13th August 2023 as they start their summer holiday at Balmoral
King Charles and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church in Scotland near Balmoral Castle on Aug. 13. Photo:

Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

King Charles’ summer break might include a new suite of stationery.

The King and Queen Camilla drove to church in Scotland on Sunday, heading to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. King Charles gave a wave from the wheel of an Audi on Sunday, while Queen Camilla smiled from the passenger’s seat. Crathie Kirk is the go-to church for the British royal family during stays in Scotland, and the outing unofficially signaled the start of their summer stay around Balmoral. The royal couple might be staying at the castle or Birkhall Estate, their private home nearby. 

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, are expected to continue Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of privately vacationing in the Scottish Highlands during the month of August and will likely remain there through Charles’ Accession Day. Charles acceded the throne when his mother died “peacefully” at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, at her beloved Balmoral, hours after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

Charles and Camilla are expected to be spending the anniversary quietly and privately, as Queen Elizabeth used to do on her own Accession Day on Feb. 6. PEOPLE understands that there are no plans for a public event, though Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to lead the public tributes, although how exactly has not been confirmed.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church on Sunday 13th August 2023 as they start their summer holiday at Balmoral
King Charles and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church in Scotland near Balmoral Castle on Aug. 13.

Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

On Monday, a message from the King hit Twitter on what appeared to be new stationery. Instead of the traditional Royal Arms stamped in red with “Buckingham Palace” or other royal residence below, King Charles sent a celebratory message to the Falkland Islands for Falklands Day with a navy crown in the corner. Gert’s Royals noted that “the crown in the left corner is the Scottish Crown, so maybe this is his new stationary for Balmoral.”

"I extend my warmest congratulations to your Chair of the Legislative Assembly, and the people of the Falkland Islands as it marks Falklands Day. I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong and close partnership that we share, working together for the prosperity, democracy and peace, as we face these challenging times,” the letter shared by Government House of the Falkland Islands read.

“As you, and the people of the Falkland Islands, celebrate today, my wife joins me in sending you our warmest good wishes for the year ahead,” it continued, signed “Charles R.”


Located about 300 miles off the southern tip of South America, the Falkland Islands are a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom. Monday marks the 431st anniversary of their sighting by British explorer John Davis, Government House said.

Charles’ latest letter is full of significant symbolism. The headpiece on the letterhead appears to be an illustration of the crown of King James V of Scotland, the true crown jewel of the Honours of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels. The King was presented with the historic suite, which also includes a sceptre and sword of state, at his coronation celebration in Edinburgh on July 5.

Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph after watching a fly-past by the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton at the Scotland coronation celebration on July 5.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty


Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The message also closed with his regnal signature. The King has signed official communications as “Charles R” since becoming sovereign. The “R” stands for Rex — Latin for King, traditionally used for the monarch dating back to the 12th century. During her historic reign, Queen Elizabeth would sign official communications as "Elizabeth R." When used by Queens, the "R" stands for "Regina," or "Queen" in Latin.

King Charles similarly signed his name as “Charles R” in a message to U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, sending sympathy and prayers amid the Hawaii wildfires.

"My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawaii. We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected," he wrote in part.

Related Articles
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Kate Middleton Quietly Showed She's a Master of Royal Protocol While Out with Princess Anne: Watch
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Figueras, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018
Prince Harry Missed Meghan Markle 'Very Much' During Trip to Asia for Charity Polo Match, Says Friend
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Royal Etiquette and Sunglasses: When Can Kate Middleton Sport Sunnies — and When Are Shades Banned?
Queen Elizabeth blue weddings
Why Queen Elizabeth Wearing Blue to Royal Weddings Often Turned Out to Be a Bad Omen
TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. Both the Princes are currently on their military helicopter training courses at RAF Shawbury. The base is home of the Defence Helicopter Flying School. Prince William's course will remain at Shawbury until 2010 while Prince Harry will remain at the base until Autumn 2009.
Prince William Becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Prince Harry's Former Army Unit in Royal Military Titles Reshuffling
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf and a tartan skirt, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, held at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, May 1988.
Queen Elizabeth Tells Photographers to Move in Hilarious Unearthed Video: 'Do You Mind?'
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Receives New Titles from King Charles — with a Tie to Her Grandfather
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Sheâs Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna
Sarah Ferguson Talks Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna: 'Beatrice and Edo Are Away So Gee-Gee Is in Charge'
Prince Harry Airport Tokyo 081023
Prince Harry Heads Off for Next Leg of His Mini-Tour With Pal — British Passport in Hand
Prince Harry and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Go Shopping for Their Wives â See the Picture! Â https://www.instagram.com/p/CvvRduUBh4O/
Prince Harry Goes Shopping for Meghan Markle with Pal Nacho Figueras in Japan – See the Picture!
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in action at the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup charity polo match, at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore
Prince Harry Saddles Up in Singapore for Polo Match to Benefit His Beloved Charity
Prince Harry Selfie
Prince Harry Shares a 'Group Hug' with College Choir in Japan — See the Video!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry on His Trip to Tokyo and Singapore
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice 05 14 16
Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson Share Rare Photos of Princess Beatrice to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William to Lead Tributes to Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Death