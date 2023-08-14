King Charles Debuts Surprising New Stationery as He Attends Church in Scotland with Queen Camilla

King Charles’ summer break might include a new suite of stationery.

The King and Queen Camilla drove to church in Scotland on Sunday, heading to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. King Charles gave a wave from the wheel of an Audi on Sunday, while Queen Camilla smiled from the passenger’s seat. Crathie Kirk is the go-to church for the British royal family during stays in Scotland, and the outing unofficially signaled the start of their summer stay around Balmoral. The royal couple might be staying at the castle or Birkhall Estate, their private home nearby.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, are expected to continue Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of privately vacationing in the Scottish Highlands during the month of August and will likely remain there through Charles’ Accession Day. Charles acceded the throne when his mother died “peacefully” at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, at her beloved Balmoral, hours after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

Charles and Camilla are expected to be spending the anniversary quietly and privately, as Queen Elizabeth used to do on her own Accession Day on Feb. 6. PEOPLE understands that there are no plans for a public event, though Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to lead the public tributes, although how exactly has not been confirmed.



King Charles and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church in Scotland near Balmoral Castle on Aug. 13. Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

On Monday, a message from the King hit Twitter on what appeared to be new stationery. Instead of the traditional Royal Arms stamped in red with “Buckingham Palace” or other royal residence below, King Charles sent a celebratory message to the Falkland Islands for Falklands Day with a navy crown in the corner. Gert’s Royals noted that “the crown in the left corner is the Scottish Crown, so maybe this is his new stationary for Balmoral.”

"I extend my warmest congratulations to your Chair of the Legislative Assembly, and the people of the Falkland Islands as it marks Falklands Day. I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong and close partnership that we share, working together for the prosperity, democracy and peace, as we face these challenging times,” the letter shared by Government House of the Falkland Islands read.

“As you, and the people of the Falkland Islands, celebrate today, my wife joins me in sending you our warmest good wishes for the year ahead,” it continued, signed “Charles R.”



Located about 300 miles off the southern tip of South America, the Falkland Islands are a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom. Monday marks the 431st anniversary of their sighting by British explorer John Davis, Government House said.

Charles’ latest letter is full of significant symbolism. The headpiece on the letterhead appears to be an illustration of the crown of King James V of Scotland, the true crown jewel of the Honours of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels. The King was presented with the historic suite, which also includes a sceptre and sword of state, at his coronation celebration in Edinburgh on July 5.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton at the Scotland coronation celebration on July 5. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty



The message also closed with his regnal signature. The King has signed official communications as “Charles R” since becoming sovereign. The “R” stands for Rex — Latin for King, traditionally used for the monarch dating back to the 12th century. During her historic reign, Queen Elizabeth would sign official communications as "Elizabeth R." When used by Queens, the "R" stands for "Regina," or "Queen" in Latin.

King Charles similarly signed his name as “Charles R” in a message to U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, sending sympathy and prayers amid the Hawaii wildfires.

"My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawaii. We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected," he wrote in part.

