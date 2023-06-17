See the Trooping the Colour Surprise for King Charles That Was Kept Secret from Him

While Trooping the Colour was planned down to the very last detail, one aspect of the special day came as a surprise to the man at the center of the celebrations.

On Saturday during the spectacular flypast over Buckingham Palace, King Charles watched as 18 typhoon jets filled the sky above London to spell out "CR," in commemoration of initials — "C" standing for his first name and "R" representing Rex (Latin for King, traditionally used for the monarch dating back to the 12th century).

Back in September, the King's new royal cypher featuring the "CR" initials was revealed by Buckingham Palace. The cypher, replacing the late Queen Elizabeth's "ERII" insignia, is now shown on state documents and — over time — throughout the red mailboxes around the U.K. and used by government departments on their mail.

Footage from King Charles' first official birthday parade as monarch showed the royal staring up at the sky in awe alongside his wife Queen Camilla, 75, son Prince William, who turns 41 on Wednesday, and daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton, 41, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh smiled and clapped as the planes passed overhead.

The typhoons remained in position during the flight, as the King could be seen whispering to his heir to his right shortly after, with a big smile on his face.

During the display, onlookers in London raised their phones in the air to get a perfect shot of the "CR" as well as the other elements of the aerial show.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Saturday's festivities have marked the British monarch’s official birthday for over 260 years. And this year, the guest of honor saddled up on a horse named Noble for his ceremonial role as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army, a first for a British monarch in 37 years.

King Charles first attended Trooping the Colour at age 3 when it celebrated his grandfather, King George VI, but Saturday was the first to celebrate his own birthday — which isn't actually until November — but is performed in June for practical reasons: better weather!

Chris Jackson/Getty

Around 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians came together for the first Trooping the Colour put on in King Charles’ honor.

The event featured appearances from several royals and loved ones of Charles, including three of his grandchildren — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh all also appeared on the balcony together at the palace.

