See the Trooping the Colour Surprise for King Charles That Was Kept Secret from Him

King Charles was treated with a special plane formation when the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast

By
Published on June 17, 2023 10:45AM EDT
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Photo:

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

While Trooping the Colour was planned down to the very last detail, one aspect of the special day came as a surprise to the man at the center of the celebrations.

On Saturday during the spectacular flypast over Buckingham Palace, King Charles watched as 18 typhoon jets filled the sky above London to spell out "CR," in commemoration of initials — "C" standing for his first name and "R" representing Rex (Latin for King, traditionally used for the monarch dating back to the 12th century).

Back in September, the King's new royal cypher featuring the "CR" initials was revealed by Buckingham Palace. The cypher, replacing the late Queen Elizabeth's "ERII" insignia, is now shown on state documents and — over time — throughout the red mailboxes around the U.K. and used by government departments on their mail.

Footage from King Charles' first official birthday parade as monarch showed the royal staring up at the sky in awe alongside his wife Queen Camilla, 75, son Prince William, who turns 41 on Wednesday, and daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton, 41, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Members of the public watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) from The Mall, as part of the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty 

Queen Camilla and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh smiled and clapped as the planes passed overhead.

The typhoons remained in position during the flight, as the King could be seen whispering to his heir to his right shortly after, with a big smile on his face.

During the display, onlookers in London raised their phones in the air to get a perfect shot of the "CR" as well as the other elements of the aerial show.

Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty 

Saturday's festivities have marked the British monarch’s official birthday for over 260 years. And this year, the guest of honor saddled up on a horse named Noble for his ceremonial role as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army, a first for a British monarch in 37 years

King Charles first attended Trooping the Colour at age 3 when it celebrated his grandfather, King George VI, but Saturday was the first to celebrate his own birthday — which isn't actually until November — but is performed in June for practical reasons: better weather!

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour

Chris Jackson/Getty 

Around 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians came together for the first Trooping the Colour put on in King Charles’ honor.

The event featured appearances from several royals and loved ones of Charles, including three of his grandchildren — Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh all also appeared on the balcony together at the palace.

Related Articles
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Smallest Royal Balcony Appearance Ever? See Who Made the Cut at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour
Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour
King Charles III during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
King Charles Marks His First Public Birthday Celebration as Monarch with Trooping the Colour
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour
Prince George and Prince Louis Twin in Red Ties During Trooping the Colour Appearance
King Charles III (front), (back left-right) the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Every Royal Who Took Part in King Charles' Birthday Parade — A Complete Guide
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Why Does King Charles Have 2 Birthdays? All About the Long-Standing Tradition of Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles
Prince Edward Will Have a Personal First at Brother King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour
Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen during Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton Rides in Carriage for Trooping the Colour Debut as Princess of Wales
Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour
Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Prince George Lets Out a Big Sneeze During Trooping the Colour Carriage Ride — See the Moment
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Do Not Attend King Charles' First Trooping the Colour as Monarch
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration
Queen Camilla is seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Queen Camilla Has Fashion First at Trooping the Colour in Military Uniform-Inspired Outfit