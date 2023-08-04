King Charles Surpasses Reign Length of Great-Uncle King Edward, Who Abdicated to Marry Wallis Simpson

Queen Elizabeth's fate changed as a child when her uncle Edward followed his heart and left royal life

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on August 4, 2023 03:12PM EDT
King Charles; Wallis Simpson and Edward, the Duke of Windsor. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images;  Ivan Dmitri/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Despite being monarch for less than a year, King Charles already surpassed the reign of his great-uncle King Edward VIII.

This week, Charles officially eclipsed the reign length of his great-uncle Edward. Queen Elizabeth’s uncle was on the throne for just 325 days, famously abdicating to marry the twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson.

King Charles immediately acceded his mother as monarch following her death on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. While he has had his whole life to prepare to serve as sovereign, Queen Elizabeth’s fate changed as a child when her uncle shockingly relinquished his royal role.

Elizabeth was born a princess in 1926 to Edward’s younger brother Prince Albert and his wife Elizabeth, who were styled as the Duke and Duchess of York. In 1930, her uncle Edward, heir to the throne and known as the Prince of Wales, fell in love with Wallis, the royal family website states. Wallis' marital status created a conflict as a courtship began and "concern about Edward's private life grew in the Cabinet, opposition parties and the Dominions."

King Edward VIII in naval uniform before his abdication in December 1936.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Edward became King when his father, King George V, died on January 20, 1936. He reigned for a matter of months before stepping down to follow his heart and wed Wallis, who had secured a divorce from her second husband, shipbroker Ernest Simpson.

King Edward signed the abdication papers on December 10, 1936, and made the announcement via radio broadcast to his subjects the next day. "I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love,” he explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor on their wedding day in June 1937.

Bettmann/Getty

In the same motion, the crown passed to his younger brother Albert, who took the name of King George VI to honor his father. King George struggled with a stutter and worked hard to overcome it in his new royal role, which inspired Colin Firth’s Oscar-winning turn in the 2010 film The King’s Speech. He was crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 12, 1937 — the date originally designated for his elder brother.

After the abdication, Edward was made the Duke of Windsor and married Wallis in June 1937. The couple lived out most of the rest of their lives in exile in France.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor relax in this 1941 shot.

Bettmann via Getty Images

The story of how Edward and Wallis' romance changed the monarchy forever reached new audiences with Netflix’s hit series The Crown, which is set to conclude with the upcoming sixth and final season. A release date has not yet been announced.

