King Charles' Previous Royal Website Shuts Down — But Will Prince William Take It Over?

Nine months into his reign, King Charles' old website — princeofwales.gov.uk — is unaccessible

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles and Prince William attend the Royal Ascot in June 2019. Photo:

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

King Charles is perhaps passing down another part of the Prince of Wales job to Prince William.

As of Tuesday, the royal family’s official Prince of Wales website leads to a blank screen and a "site can't be reached" message. The Prince of Wales title has been traditionally given to the male heir apparent to the throne since the 14th century, and King Charles, 74, was known as the Prince of Wales for over 50 years. The Prince of Wales website previously featured Charles’ biography, and a royal refresh may be happening to reflect Prince William’s position.

King Charles immediately succeeded Queen Elizabeth as sovereign upon her death in September and used his first speech as monarch to announce that William, his eldest son and successor, would be known as the new Prince of Wales. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, became the Princess of Wales — a title previously synonymous with the late Princess Diana — in the same shift. 

RELATED: Kate Middleton Opens New Community for Women in the Justice System — and Leaves a Handwritten Note! 

Prince of Wales Biography
Prince William's biography on Royal.UK.

www.royal.uk

While William’s bio on the royal family’s Royal.UK site is up to date, courtiers might be making changes on the backend of the Prince of Wales page.

Just days after Queen Elizabeth's death, it was announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla would shut down their Clarence House social media pages and instead use the official Royal Family accounts. The Clarence House accounts remain accessible on both Twitter and Instagram, but the bios now read, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

The royal family’s communications teams are known to update profile photos on the official social media pages for a range of occasions, from the solemn holiday Remembrance Day to celebratory milestones like King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day.

In the latest update, the King and Queen’s Twitter page currently features an instantly iconic shot photographer Chris Jackson took on the May 6 coronation day, showing the newly crowned couple from behind on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet a cheering crowd. The Twitter cover photo is a shot of people packing the flag-lined Mall in hopes of a closer glimpse at the action.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
King Charles and Queen Camilla on their May 6, 2023 coronation day. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Princess Kate's shared social media pages also were updated to reflect their new titles following Queen Elizabeth's death. The royal couple's official Instagram account now runs under the username @PrinceandPrincessofWales, and @KensingtonRoyal on Twitter has updated its name from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple's Twitter page features an updated cover pic for William’s new project dedicated to ending homelessness in the U.K.

RELATED: Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast 

The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter
Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter


The Prince of Wales, 41, recently unveiled Homewards, which is providing $3.8 million to six different locations as seed money for an ambitious plan to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated” in a five-year plan.

On Monday and Tuesday, Prince William toured all six locations of the Homewards project. Speaking at the Mosaic Clubhouse mental health charity on Monday, William said his inspiration for Homewards came from visiting homeless shelters as a boy with his mother Diana.

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William launching Homewards in Lambeth, London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The visits we made, left a deep and lasting impression," the prince said. "I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home."

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spot Spree with a Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spots Spree with Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson Thanks People for 'Kindness and Support' Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast
September 11: Prince Christian of Denmark arrives at the Royal yaught Dannebrog for a lunch during the 50 years anniversary of Her Queen Margrethe II of Denmark accession to the throne at on September 10, 2022
Prince Christian of Denmark Turns Down Government Funding He's Entitled to at Age 18
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice attend Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2015 in New York City
Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Spent 18th Birthdays Visiting Teen Cancer Units
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Geri Halliwell are seen discussing ambition for Homewards
Prince William Teams Up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Homelessness Project Launch
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London
Prince William Reveals New Project to 'Finally End Homelessness' with U.K. Tour
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are All Smiles in Procession for Final Day of 2023 Royal Ascot
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Windsor UK. Prince William meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards - a five-year programme to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness in the UK
How Prince William's Mission to End Homelessness Was 'Inspired' by Mother Princess Diana
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Royal Ascot Outfit Yet — from Her Wedding Gown Designer!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut as Prince and Princess of Wales
Princess Anne in 2023 and 1978
Princess Anne's Latest Royal Rewear Was 45 Years in the Making! See the Side-by-Side
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the trophy presentation after Desert Hero wins the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023
Was Queen Camilla Wearing a Lucky Charm from Queen Elizabeth When Horse Won at Royal Ascot?