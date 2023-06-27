King Charles is perhaps passing down another part of the Prince of Wales job to Prince William.

As of Tuesday, the royal family’s official Prince of Wales website leads to a blank screen and a "site can't be reached" message. The Prince of Wales title has been traditionally given to the male heir apparent to the throne since the 14th century, and King Charles, 74, was known as the Prince of Wales for over 50 years. The Prince of Wales website previously featured Charles’ biography, and a royal refresh may be happening to reflect Prince William’s position.

King Charles immediately succeeded Queen Elizabeth as sovereign upon her death in September and used his first speech as monarch to announce that William, his eldest son and successor, would be known as the new Prince of Wales. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, became the Princess of Wales — a title previously synonymous with the late Princess Diana — in the same shift.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Opens New Community for Women in the Justice System — and Leaves a Handwritten Note!

Prince William's biography on Royal.UK. www.royal.uk

While William’s bio on the royal family’s Royal.UK site is up to date, courtiers might be making changes on the backend of the Prince of Wales page.

Just days after Queen Elizabeth's death, it was announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla would shut down their Clarence House social media pages and instead use the official Royal Family accounts. The Clarence House accounts remain accessible on both Twitter and Instagram, but the bios now read, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

The royal family’s communications teams are known to update profile photos on the official social media pages for a range of occasions, from the solemn holiday Remembrance Day to celebratory milestones like King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day.

In the latest update, the King and Queen’s Twitter page currently features an instantly iconic shot photographer Chris Jackson took on the May 6 coronation day, showing the newly crowned couple from behind on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet a cheering crowd. The Twitter cover photo is a shot of people packing the flag-lined Mall in hopes of a closer glimpse at the action.



King Charles and Queen Camilla on their May 6, 2023 coronation day. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Princess Kate's shared social media pages also were updated to reflect their new titles following Queen Elizabeth's death. The royal couple's official Instagram account now runs under the username @PrinceandPrincessofWales, and @KensingtonRoyal on Twitter has updated its name from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple's Twitter page features an updated cover pic for William’s new project dedicated to ending homelessness in the U.K.

RELATED: Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter. The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter



The Prince of Wales, 41, recently unveiled Homewards, which is providing $3.8 million to six different locations as seed money for an ambitious plan to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated” in a five-year plan.

On Monday and Tuesday, Prince William toured all six locations of the Homewards project. Speaking at the Mosaic Clubhouse mental health charity on Monday, William said his inspiration for Homewards came from visiting homeless shelters as a boy with his mother Diana.



Prince William launching Homewards in Lambeth, London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The visits we made, left a deep and lasting impression," the prince said. "I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home."

