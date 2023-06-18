King Charles Shares Throwback Photo with Prince Harry and Prince William for Father’s Day

King Charles is taking a trip down memory lane for Father’s Day.

To mark the Sunday holiday, a sweet throwback photo was shared on the royal family’s Instagram page showing the King with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry,

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” the post — which also featured an image of the King with his own father, the late Prince Philip and one of Queen Camilla with her late father, Bruce Shand — was captioned.

Taken at the royal family’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland, the photo of Charles with his sons showed a younger William, 40, and Harry, 38 taking a walk with their father on the rocky terrain of the estate's grounds.

While the king wore a traditionally Scottish outfit of a bright green knit sweater and green checked kilt, William and Harry opted for tan pants and shirts with rolled-up sleeves. All three appeared to be looking towards something Harry is pointing at out of the shot.



Prince William sits with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George, ahead of Father's Day. Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace

The sweet photo comes the day after Charles celebrated his first Trooping the Colour of his reign as King — although Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not attend. Royals gathered at the event, which honored the new King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September. Joining King Charles for the photo op of the day on the palace's balcony was Camilla, and heir Prince William.

The Prince of Wales — who is father to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with his wife Kate Middleton — also marked Father’s Day by releasing a never-before-seen photo with his three children.

Prince Harry at King Charles' Coronation in May. Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty

In the candid snap, Prince William smiles at the camera with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who look up adoringly at their father. Meanwhile, Prince Louis stands behind William with his arms wrapped around him and a big grin.

There was also a special touch honoring Queen Elizabeth, Prince William's late grandmother, in the photo. The Wales family sits on a bench that was a gift for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th Birthday in 2016.