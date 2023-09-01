U.K.'s Oldest Woman Wears a Crown to Open 114th Birthday Card from King Charles — See the Video!

Ethel was born during the reign of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandfather King Edward VII

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 1, 2023 02:04PM EDT
U.K.âs Oldest Woman Wore a Crown to Receive Her 114th Birthday Card from King Charles
King Charles and Queen Camilla sent warm well-wishes for the oldest man and woman in the UK, who recently celebrated milestone birthdays. Photo:

The Royal Family/ Instagram; Chris Jackson/Getty 

King Charles isn’t the only one with a crown in his closet!

A lesser-known arm of Buckingham Palace is the Anniversaries Office, which sends thousands of cards a year to people celebrating milestone birthdays and anniversaries. On Friday, courtiers posted an Instagram reel of very special birthday cards making their way to the oldest man and woman in the U.K. — who turned 111 and 114 years old!

In the clip, Royal Mail drove outside Buckingham Palace before the cameras panned to the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside hand-delivering 111-year-old John's card on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla. The video then rolled to 114-year-old Ethel opening her card from the royal couple, stylishly accessorizing with a glittering tiara reminiscent of the royal collection!

The Instagram video was overlaid with shots of the Royal Mail being packaged at the Court Post Office and stamped with the Buckingham Palace post seal. The birthday cards opened with a formal portrait of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, taken at the first state banquet of his royal reign in November 2022.

“My wife and I are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your 114th birthday on the 21st August 2023. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion,” the correspondence read. The note was signed with the King and Queen’s regal signatures — “Charles R” and “Camilla R,” short for “Rex” and “Regina," which mean King and Queen in Latin. The new signatures came with the change in reign last year, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

“Oh thank you, your Majesty! Thank you very much!" Ethel exclaimed after reading her card.

U.K.âs Oldest Woman Wore a Crown to Receive Her 114th Birthday Card from King Charles
A clip from the Instagram video the Royal Family shared of the 114th birthday card for Ethel.

The Royal Family/ Instagram

Sharing more in the caption of the Instagram clip, King Charles’ team explained, “Every year, The King and Queen send around 10,000 congratulatory birthday cards to British citizens aged 100 and over. This August, the country’s oldest man and woman - John, aged 111 and Ethel, aged 114 - celebrated their birthdays with a very special delivery from Their Majesties.”

“💌 We hope you had a wonderful day celebrating with your families,” they added.  

The Anniversaries Office at Buckingham Palace is over 100 years old, and the personal cards reach citizens of countries where King Charles is Head of State or U.K. Overseas Territories. Notes are sent to those marking their 100th and 105th birthdays (then each year after!), as well as those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries as well as each following year.

As seen in the royal family's video, Ethel’s birthday party included a display table where previous birthday cards from Queen Elizabeth were presented. Ethel was born in 1909 during the reign of King Edward VII, while John was born in 1912 during the reign of King George V.

Correspondence from King Charles and Queen Camilla has made a splash on social media since the new reign began. In February, Camilla surprised Adam Simpson-York, who runs the Facebook page Medals Going Home, with a personal thank-you note. Simpson-York had recently mailed Buckingham Palace a photo he found on eBay of Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother Edrica Faulkner, and he was delighted to receive a personal reply from the royal.

"Many thanks for the photograph of my great, great-grandmother. It is the first time I have ever seen her picture, I must say she looks a bit sad in it!" the Queen Consort wrote. "With best wishes, Camilla," she signed the note on Clarence House stationery, stamped with her new royal cypher.

Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Queen Camilla at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Simpson-York told PEOPLE he was thrilled to receive such a genuine reply after mailing in the picture in January.

"As a few weeks had gone by, I was wondering whether I was going to get a reply at all. I would have been happy with just a generic reply as I'm sure they get hundreds of letters a day and can't possibly respond to them all," he says. "But it was pretty special to see that I had received a personal reply and great to know that Camilla actually had a look at the picture and took the time to share her thoughts — especially considering she had never seen a picture of Edrica before."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

More recently, the King and Queen’s team charmed school children with a thank-you for well-wishes sent for the May coronation day.

"This week the school received a letter and card from His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla, thanking the pupils for writing to them on the occasion of their Coronation," Mayfield Preparatory School wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in July. "The Head of the Royal Correspondence, Thomas Claridge, wrote the letter on their behalf. How lovely!"

Related Articles
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Will We See a First Day of School Photo for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis This Year?
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Her Breast Cancer Surgery Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Breast Cancer Diagnosis Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
When Will Kate Middleton and Prince William Return to Royal Duty? (Hint: It's Coming Soon!)
04/21/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Last Words to Her Before the Monarch's Death
Prince Louis of Cambridge covers his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's mouth with his hand as they attend the Platinum Pageant
Kate Middleton's Viral Moment with Prince Louis Is Up for Photo of the Year — See Louis' Other Snaps in the Running
WIGAN, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Prince Harry visits The Blair Project at Three Sisters Raceway on July 5, 2016 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: Actress Meghan Markle leaves the "Today Show" taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Did Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Character Foreshadow a Royal Romance with Prince Harry?
charles spencer, princess diana
Charles Spencer Shares Childhood Photo with Sister Princess Diana on 26th Anniversary of Her Death
Queen Elizabeth Prince William Trooping the colour 06 14 03
Queen Elizabeth Was Puzzled by Vodka Luge at Prince William's 21st Birthday, Says Party Planner
Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and His Royal Highness Prince Daniel of Sweden are given a tour of the Royal Botanical Gardens
Prince Daniel of Sweden Denies 'Mean, False Rumors' of Marriage Turmoil with Crown Princess Victoria
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Drop Princess Sofia Off at School
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Send Princess Sofia Off to College as Princess Leonor Trains with Army
Prince Harry Invictus 04 16 22
Prince Harry Shares His Advice for Prince Archie — and What His Son Wants to Be When He Grows Up
Grace Ann Skidmore Bonnie Pham Prince Harry Heart of Invictus launch
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Heart of Invictus' Screening in California
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England
Prince Harry Says Tour of Duty in Afghanistan Triggered 'Trauma' of Losing Princess Diana
Zara Tindallâs Family Supports Her at Equestrian Competition â Where Son Lucas Is Mikeâs Mini-Me!
Zara Tindall's Son Lucas Is Her Husband Mike's Mini-Me on Sidelines of Her Riding Competition
Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies Denies Relationship Rumors with Prince Christian of Denmark
Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies Responds to Prince Christian Relationship Rumors
Suits -- "Zane vs. Zane" Episode 213 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
Royal Family Didn't Want Meghan Markle to Say Certain Word on 'Suits,' Show Creator Claims