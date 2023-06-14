King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland

Many of the ceremonial elements will mirror traditions from the King's crowning in London

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles, Queen Camilla. Photo: Andrew Milligan/Getty

Break out the bunting — King Charles is having another coronation celebration!

Last Friday, the government of Scotland announced that the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla will be honored with special processions and a church service in Edinburgh on July 5. The festivities follow the couple’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 with a distinctly Scottish spin. Prince William and Kate Middleton — a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are called in Scotland! — will also be in attendance.

The event will take place during Scotland's Royal Week.

The ritual will begin with the collection of the Honours of Scotland — a historic suite including the crown of King James V of Scotland, a sceptre and a sword of state — from Edinburgh Castle. The Honours will be collected by a People's Procession, “involving around 100 people representing aspects of Scottish life,” the government statement said.

RELATED: Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles

Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh Castle.

Getty

The march will be escorted by the Royal Regiment of Scotland, the only Scottish line infantry of the British Army, and Corporal Cruachan IV — the unit’s adorable Shetland pony mascot!

Hopefully Cruachan IV behaves for the event. The pony was often on-hand to welcome Queen Elizabeth to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for her annual summer break but was known to create a stir around the monarch. In 2018, the animal's inopportune bathroom break nearly upstaged the Queen's arrival, while the pony tried to take a nibble of Queen Elizabeth’s bouquet of flowers while she visited Stirling Castle the previous year. Luckily, Queen Elizabeth, a lifelong horse enthusiast, laughed off the incidents.

Queen Elizabeth II talks to Pony Major Mark Wilkinson with regimental mascot Cruachan IV alongside Officer Commanding Major Johnny Thompson as she inspects Balaclava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle.
Queen Elizabeth, Cruachan IV.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

On July 5, cadet musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band will also perform.

A Royal Procession will also move from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence of the British monarch, to St. Giles' Cathedral. Members of the public will be able to watch both processions along the Royal Mile.

RELATED: How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planned Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)

A flag flies at half mast over the Palace of Holyroodhouse after the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 09, 2021 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Lesley Martin-WPA Pool/Getty

Inside the cathedral, King Charles, 74, will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during a National Service of Thanksgiving.

According to Edinburgh Castle's website, "The Honours of Scotland, on display in the Crown Room, are the oldest Crown jewels in Britain. Made of gold, silver and precious gems, the priceless crown, sceptre and sword of state are objects of immense significance."

They add that the jewels have a "turbulent past."

"They were removed from the castle and hidden in 1651–60 to keep them from Oliver Cromwell’s army. In 1707, following the Act of Union between England and Scotland, they were locked in a chest and sealed away," they explain. "In 1818, Sir Walter Scott, the famous novelist, rediscovered the Honours – along with a mysterious silver wand."

The crown was made for James V, who first wore it at the 1540 coronation of Queen Mary of Guise. Three years later, Mary Queen of Scots was the first to be crowned using the new crown and sceptre together.

KINNEFF OLD CHURCH ANGUS SCOTLAND INTERIOR OF THE KIRK SUNLIGHT ON THE HONOURS OF SCOTLAND
Honours of Scotland.

JOHN BRACEGIRDLE/Alamy Stock Photo

The Stone of Destiny, which is also called the Stone of Scone (pronounced "skoon"), will also be in the cathedral.

The 300-lbs. sandstone slab, which has rich significance in both England and Scotland along with a history of controversy, was installed inside St. Edward’s Chair for Charles’ coronation in London. While the stone is now housed in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, it returned to Westminster Abbey for King Charles' crowning ceremony.

Archers Alex Baillie-Hamilton (L) and Paul Harkness (R) stand guard by the Stone of Destiny Westminster Abbey
Stone of Destiny.

SUSANNAH IRELAND/POOL/AFP via Getty

At the end of the church service, a 21-gun salute will be fired from Edinburgh Castle. The Royal Procession will then move back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force will perform a flypast overhead — just like at the May 6 coronation.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
Queen Camilla, King Charles. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

While it may seem unusual for King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the occasion of their coronation with more pomp and pageantry, they follow precedent set by Queen Elizabeth. King Charles' mother visited Scotland a few weeks after her own coronation in June 1953 for a similar presentation of the Honours of Scotland, the royal family website states.

Prince Philip was by her side for the ceremonial duties and matched her casual day clothes by wearing a field marshal's uniform, the BBC reported. The fête was the first of its kind in a few generations, as a Scottish celebration for a sovereign's coronation had not been held since King George IV in 1822.

Queen And Duke on State Visit To Scotland. The Duke of Edinburgh waves, as, with the Queen, he drives down Princes Street to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on their arrival here for their Coronation State Visit to Scotland. June 24, 1953.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip.

United Press Photo/SuperStock/Alamy Stock Photo

In the statement from the government of Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf said more information about the upcoming events will be released in the coming weeks.

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh," Yousaf said in a statement. "Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will take part in these historic events. People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person."

