King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland

Break out the bunting — King Charles is having another coronation celebration!

Last Friday, the government of Scotland announced that the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla will be honored with special processions and a church service in Edinburgh on July 5. The festivities follow the couple’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 with a distinctly Scottish spin. Prince William and Kate Middleton — a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are called in Scotland! — will also be in attendance.

The event will take place during Scotland's Royal Week.

The ritual will begin with the collection of the Honours of Scotland — a historic suite including the crown of King James V of Scotland, a sceptre and a sword of state — from Edinburgh Castle. The Honours will be collected by a People's Procession, “involving around 100 people representing aspects of Scottish life,” the government statement said.

Edinburgh Castle. Getty

The march will be escorted by the Royal Regiment of Scotland, the only Scottish line infantry of the British Army, and Corporal Cruachan IV — the unit’s adorable Shetland pony mascot!

Hopefully Cruachan IV behaves for the event. The pony was often on-hand to welcome Queen Elizabeth to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for her annual summer break but was known to create a stir around the monarch. In 2018, the animal's inopportune bathroom break nearly upstaged the Queen's arrival, while the pony tried to take a nibble of Queen Elizabeth’s bouquet of flowers while she visited Stirling Castle the previous year. Luckily, Queen Elizabeth, a lifelong horse enthusiast, laughed off the incidents.

Queen Elizabeth, Cruachan IV. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

On July 5, cadet musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band will also perform.

A Royal Procession will also move from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence of the British monarch, to St. Giles' Cathedral. Members of the public will be able to watch both processions along the Royal Mile.

Palace of Holyroodhouse. Lesley Martin-WPA Pool/Getty

Inside the cathedral, King Charles, 74, will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during a National Service of Thanksgiving.

According to Edinburgh Castle's website, "The Honours of Scotland, on display in the Crown Room, are the oldest Crown jewels in Britain. Made of gold, silver and precious gems, the priceless crown, sceptre and sword of state are objects of immense significance."

They add that the jewels have a "turbulent past."

"They were removed from the castle and hidden in 1651–60 to keep them from Oliver Cromwell’s army. In 1707, following the Act of Union between England and Scotland, they were locked in a chest and sealed away," they explain. "In 1818, Sir Walter Scott, the famous novelist, rediscovered the Honours – along with a mysterious silver wand."

The crown was made for James V, who first wore it at the 1540 coronation of Queen Mary of Guise. Three years later, Mary Queen of Scots was the first to be crowned using the new crown and sceptre together.



Honours of Scotland. JOHN BRACEGIRDLE/Alamy Stock Photo

The Stone of Destiny, which is also called the Stone of Scone (pronounced "skoon"), will also be in the cathedral.

The 300-lbs. sandstone slab, which has rich significance in both England and Scotland along with a history of controversy, was installed inside St. Edward’s Chair for Charles’ coronation in London. While the stone is now housed in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, it returned to Westminster Abbey for King Charles' crowning ceremony.

Stone of Destiny. SUSANNAH IRELAND/POOL/AFP via Getty

At the end of the church service, a 21-gun salute will be fired from Edinburgh Castle. The Royal Procession will then move back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force will perform a flypast overhead — just like at the May 6 coronation.

Queen Camilla, King Charles. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

While it may seem unusual for King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the occasion of their coronation with more pomp and pageantry, they follow precedent set by Queen Elizabeth. King Charles' mother visited Scotland a few weeks after her own coronation in June 1953 for a similar presentation of the Honours of Scotland, the royal family website states.



Prince Philip was by her side for the ceremonial duties and matched her casual day clothes by wearing a field marshal's uniform, the BBC reported. The fête was the first of its kind in a few generations, as a Scottish celebration for a sovereign's coronation had not been held since King George IV in 1822.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip. United Press Photo/SuperStock/Alamy Stock Photo

In the statement from the government of Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf said more information about the upcoming events will be released in the coming weeks.



“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh," Yousaf said in a statement. "Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will take part in these historic events. People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person."