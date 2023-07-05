King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Photo Album: Best Moments You Missed

Glimpse into the Edinburgh celebration honoring King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning with a distinctly Scottish spin

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 04:24PM EDT
Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph after watching a fly-past by the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton smile after the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 5. Photo:

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Though King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in London on May 6 in royal style, the ceremonial commemoration of the new reign was only revving up!

The government of Scotland announced a few weeks later that the King and Queen’s coronation would be celebrated in Scotland with royal processions and a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. The grand plan went off without a hitch on Wednesday, and you can catch up on the pageantry with all the best pictures.



01 of 12

Royal Ramble

Members of the military make their way along the Royal Mile during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Military members process at King Charles' coronation celebration in Edinburgh on July 5.

Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mounted military members trotted along the Royal Mile on the way to St. Giles' Cathedral, passing a mix of cheering well-wishers and anti-monarchy protestors.

02 of 12

Here Comes the Crown

A general view of the Scottish Crown Jewels being carried ahead of a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
The crown of King James V of Scotland is carried into St Giles' Cathedral on July 5.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The crown of King James V of Scotland, the jewel of the Honours of Scotland suite, was carefully carried into the church for presentation to King Charles.

Unlike his crowning at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the regal headpiece was not placed on his head — and Queen Elizabeth did not wear it at her Scottish coronation celebration in 1953 either.

03 of 12

King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral on July 05, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. During the service of thanksgiving and dedication for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Honours of Scotland (the Scottish crown jewels) are presented to the new King. The service is based on a similar service held at St Giles' 70 years ago to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II but unlike the 1953 service, the Stone of Destiny, on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned, will be present in the cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Despite the unrest they surely spotted from the State Bentley on the way to St. Giles' Cathedral the King and Queen seemed to be in good spirits as they walked in.

The royal couple coordinated in robes and regalia of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, the highest honor of chivalry in Scotland — which Charles appointed Camilla to just a few weeks ago.

04 of 12

Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend

Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5.

PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton (who you can call the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland!) followed behind the King and Queen in the Royal Rolls Royce and also smiled as they arrived. 

The Prince of Wales stepped out in his Order of the Thistle regalia, while Princess Kate recycled a royal blue coat dress by Catherine Walker that she’s previously sported for Easter and Commonwealth Day. The Princess of Wales is not a member of the Order of Thistle, so the velvet robes and ostrich hat aren’t in her royal wardrobe — yet!

05 of 12

Inside St. Giles

Guests and dignitaries arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral
The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The judges of Scotland sported traditional robes and wigs for the service and dedication, completing a congregation that included Scottish government leaders, members of the People's Procession that walked the Royal Mile and other reps from charity and community groups.

06 of 12

Church Service

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral
The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The royals followed along in the Order of Service, in a scene reminiscent of the crowning at Westminster Abbey.

07 of 12

Sharing a Smile

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5.

ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate couldn't resist a grin as her husband closely focused on the pamphlet.

08 of 12

Love Tap!

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5.

Peter Byrne - Pool/Getty Images

Is that another love tap? The Princess of Wales playfully patted Prince William's butt in a rare moment of PDA.

09 of 12

Royal Regalia

Britain's King Charles III (2L) is presented with the Crown of Scotland by Olympic rower Katherine Grainger (C) during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland.
Katherine Grainger presents King Charles with the Elizabeth Sword at the coronation celebration on July 5.

PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty 

King Charles was presented with the Elizabeth Sword as part of the Honours of Scotland, which was recently commissioned and named after Queen Elizabeth after the 500-year-old original was deemed too delicate to handle.

10 of 12

Crowning Moment

Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) looks at his father Britain's King Charles III as he is presented with the Crown of Scotland, part of the Honours of Scotland, during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Prince William and King Charles look at the crown of King James V of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.

ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The King appeared emotional as he looked at the Crown of King James V, a historic symbol of the strength of the (literally) United Kingdom, while Prince William, his eldest son and future successor, watched on.

11 of 12

Festive Flypast

King Charles III stands with Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales to watch The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", perform a fly-past over the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the flypast after the National Service of Thanksgiving.

JOHN LINTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When the church service came to a close, the royals watched a colorful flypast performed by the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force — but not from a typical balcony perch like they do in London! The King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales stood outside the entrance on the ground of the Palace of the Holyroodhouse for the aerial display.

12 of 12

Grand Finale

Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales watch a fly-past by the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland
Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the flypast after the National Service of Thanksgiving.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

The royal family's official Instagram account event gave an intimate glimpse behind the scenes, showing Charles, Camilla, William and Kate facing away from the camera as the Royal Air Force planes approached.

"A flying finale to a wonderful day,” courtiers captioned the video clip.

