King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Photo Album: Best Moments You Missed

The government of Scotland announced a few weeks later that the King and Queen’s coronation would be celebrated in Scotland with royal processions and a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. The grand plan went off without a hitch on Wednesday, and you can catch up on the pageantry with all the best pictures.

Though King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in London on May 6 in royal style, the ceremonial commemoration of the new reign was only revving up!

01 of 12 Royal Ramble Military members process at King Charles' coronation celebration in Edinburgh on July 5. Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images Mounted military members trotted along the Royal Mile on the way to St. Giles' Cathedral, passing a mix of cheering well-wishers and anti-monarchy protestors.



02 of 12 Here Comes the Crown The crown of King James V of Scotland is carried into St Giles' Cathedral on July 5. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images The crown of King James V of Scotland, the jewel of the Honours of Scotland suite, was carefully carried into the church for presentation to King Charles. Unlike his crowning at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the regal headpiece was not placed on his head — and Queen Elizabeth did not wear it at her Scottish coronation celebration in 1953 either.

03 of 12 King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. Samir Hussein/WireImage Despite the unrest they surely spotted from the State Bentley on the way to St. Giles' Cathedral the King and Queen seemed to be in good spirits as they walked in. The royal couple coordinated in robes and regalia of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, the highest honor of chivalry in Scotland — which Charles appointed Camilla to just a few weeks ago.

04 of 12 Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton (who you can call the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland!) followed behind the King and Queen in the Royal Rolls Royce and also smiled as they arrived. The Prince of Wales stepped out in his Order of the Thistle regalia, while Princess Kate recycled a royal blue coat dress by Catherine Walker that she’s previously sported for Easter and Commonwealth Day. The Princess of Wales is not a member of the Order of Thistle, so the velvet robes and ostrich hat aren’t in her royal wardrobe — yet!



05 of 12 Inside St. Giles The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images The judges of Scotland sported traditional robes and wigs for the service and dedication, completing a congregation that included Scottish government leaders, members of the People's Procession that walked the Royal Mile and other reps from charity and community groups.

06 of 12 Church Service The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The royals followed along in the Order of Service, in a scene reminiscent of the crowning at Westminster Abbey.

07 of 12 Sharing a Smile Kate Middleton and Prince William at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate couldn't resist a grin as her husband closely focused on the pamphlet.

08 of 12 Love Tap! Queen Camilla, King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5. Peter Byrne - Pool/Getty Images Is that another love tap? The Princess of Wales playfully patted Prince William's butt in a rare moment of PDA.

09 of 12 Royal Regalia Katherine Grainger presents King Charles with the Elizabeth Sword at the coronation celebration on July 5. PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty King Charles was presented with the Elizabeth Sword as part of the Honours of Scotland, which was recently commissioned and named after Queen Elizabeth after the 500-year-old original was deemed too delicate to handle.

10 of 12 Crowning Moment Prince William and King Charles look at the crown of King James V of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The King appeared emotional as he looked at the Crown of King James V, a historic symbol of the strength of the (literally) United Kingdom, while Prince William, his eldest son and future successor, watched on.

11 of 12 Festive Flypast Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the flypast after the National Service of Thanksgiving. JOHN LINTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images When the church service came to a close, the royals watched a colorful flypast performed by the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force — but not from a typical balcony perch like they do in London! The King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales stood outside the entrance on the ground of the Palace of the Holyroodhouse for the aerial display.