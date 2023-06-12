King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986

King Charles is taking the reins at Trooping the Colour this weekend!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, will ride on horseback in his upcoming birthday parade in London on Saturday, June 17. It will mark the first time the British monarch has saddled up for the annual event since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth last rode in the procession on her beloved horse Burmese. In the years that followed, the Queen opted to take a carriage instead — and in 2003, her husband, Prince Philip, hung up his stirrups and joined her.

Although she stopped riding at Trooping the Colour in the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth remained a dedicated equestrian throughout her life. The history-making monarch, who died in September at age 96, was often seen going for leisurely rides around her royal residences well into her 90s. In 2021, it was reported that she stopped riding her ponies due to "discomfort," but a source told PEOPLE that she was back in the saddle the following year.

Queen Elizabeth passed down her passion for horses and riding to some of their children and grandchildren — who have previously showed off their skills in the Trooping the Colour procession! King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince William have all ridden in the parade in years past. Charles, Anne, 72, and William, 40, most recently rode in the parade last year, while Andrew, 63, last took part in 2019.



The traditional Trooping the Colour procession was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, though the Queen’s official public birthday was still toasted with smaller celebrations at Windsor Castle. In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages wake of the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — including his ceremonial role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which he previously represented at Trooping the Colour. The position has since passed to Queen Camilla.



After Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles acceded the throne in September 2022, he became Colonel-in-Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army. At Trooping the Colour this Saturday — the first of his royal reign — he will be honored as ceremonial head of the Grenadier Guards, Welsh Guards, Irish Guards, Blues and Royals, Life Guards and Coldstream Guards.

The festivities will include King Charles riding almost a mile from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade at St. James’ Park, where he will be greeted by a Royal Salute and inspect troops representing the regiments.

The King, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family will watch the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards "troop their colour,” or present their flag, the palace said. King Charles will be escorted by the soldiers from the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals, the regiment of which Princess Anne serves as Colonel-in-Chief.

After the parade, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family will travel back to Buckingham Palace, either on horseback or by horse-drawn carriage. The royals will then step out on the balcony to watch a March Past and look skyward for a flypast from the Royal Air Force — the day’s most iconic photo op.

While Charles has attended Trooping the Colour since he was a child, this year is special as his first as King. The celebratory parade has been performed in the monarch’s honor for over 260 years and was first formally affiliated with the sovereign’s birthday for King George II in 1748.

On Saturday, 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians will come together for a patriotic display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The epic celebration comes just six weeks after his historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6.

Over the weekend, Prince William lead rehearsals on horseback for the big day as Colonel-in-Chief of the Welsh Guards — where one soldier on foot fainted due to the high temperatures but kept playing the trombone!

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W,” wrote the Prince of Wales on Twitter.

