King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986

The King will mark his first birthday parade as monarch on June 17, playing a key role in the ceremony

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles. Photo:

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty 

King Charles is taking the reins at Trooping the Colour this weekend!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, will ride on horseback in his upcoming birthday parade in London on Saturday, June 17. It will mark the first time the British monarch has saddled up for the annual event since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth last rode in the procession on her beloved horse Burmese. In the years that followed, the Queen opted to take a carriage instead — and in 2003, her husband, Prince Philip, hung up his stirrups and joined her.

Although she stopped riding at Trooping the Colour in the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth remained a dedicated equestrian throughout her life. The history-making monarch, who died in September at age 96, was often seen going for leisurely rides around her royal residences well into her 90s. In 2021, it was reported that she stopped riding her ponies due to "discomfort," but a source told PEOPLE that she was back in the saddle the following year.

RELATED: Soldier Faints During King Charles' Birthday Parade Rehearsal — and Keeps Playing the Trombone

Queen Elizabeth II riding on her horse "Burmese" during the Trooping of the Colour.
Queen Elizabeth.

PA Images via Getty

Queen Elizabeth passed down her passion for horses and riding to some of their children and grandchildren — who have previously showed off their skills in the Trooping the Colour procession! King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince William have all ridden in the parade in years past. Charles, Anne, 72, and William, 40, most recently rode in the parade last year, while Andrew, 63, last took part in 2019. 

The traditional Trooping the Colour procession was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, though the Queen’s official public birthday was still toasted with smaller celebrations at Windsor Castle. In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages wake of the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — including his ceremonial role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which he previously represented at Trooping the Colour. The position has since passed to Queen Camilla

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge,, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal escort Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on horseback to Horseguards parade ahead of her Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour
King Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne.

 DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

After Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles acceded the throne in September 2022, he became Colonel-in-Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army. At Trooping the Colour this Saturday — the first of his royal reign — he will be honored as ceremonial head of the Grenadier Guards, Welsh Guards, Irish Guards, Blues and Royals, Life Guards and Coldstream Guards.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The festivities will include King Charles riding almost a mile from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade at St. James’ Park, where he will be greeted by a Royal Salute and inspect troops representing the regiments. 

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on horseback (left) travel down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Parade on June 14, 2014 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 


RELATED: What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration

The King, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family will watch the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards "troop their colour,” or present their flag, the palace said. King Charles will be escorted by the soldiers from the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals, the regiment of which Princess Anne serves as Colonel-in-Chief.

After the parade, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family will travel back to Buckingham Palace, either on horseback or by horse-drawn carriage. The royals will then step out on the balcony to watch a March Past and look skyward for a flypast from the Royal Air Force — the day’s most iconic photo op.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Trooping the Colour 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

While Charles has attended Trooping the Colour since he was a child, this year is special as his first as King. The celebratory parade has been performed in the monarch’s honor for over 260 years and was first formally affiliated with the sovereign’s birthday for King George II in 1748.  

On Saturday, 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians will come together for a patriotic display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The epic celebration comes just six weeks after his historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. 

Over the weekend, Prince William lead rehearsals on horseback for the big day as Colonel-in-Chief of the Welsh Guards — where one soldier on foot fainted due to the high temperatures but kept playing the trombone! 

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W,” wrote the Prince of Wales on Twitter.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration
Prince William, Prince of Wales Carries Out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William Leads Rehearsals for Dad King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
prince william Soldier Fainted
Soldier Faints During King Charles' Birthday Parade Rehearsal — and Keeps Playing the Trombone
Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Anne Is Only Royal on Horseback as She Takes on Special Role at King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Mike Tindall Reveals What Was ‘Frustrating’ About His Seat at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning
Princess Anne, King Charles
Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)
Princess Anne, Princess Royal (Colonel of the Blues and Royals) rides down The Mall on horseback during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade on June 14, 2008 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is an annual ceremony, believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st.
Princess Anne Shares the Practical Reason She Accepted Her Coronation Role: 'Solves My Dress Problem'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Harry Didn't Appear with the Royals on Buckingham Palace's Balcony After the Coronation
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles Announces His Birthday Parade — and Like Queen Elizabeth, It's Not on His Actual Birthday
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
Rehearsals Underway for King Charles' Coronation Parade — with a Bus Standing in His Gold Carriage!
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host First Palace Garden Party of New Reign — with Lionel Richie!
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and Prince William at Coronation Rehearsal