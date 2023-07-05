King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for Coronation Celebration in Scotland

The National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles Cathedral is the crown jewel of the couple's first Royal Week in Scotland

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 5, 2023 10:14AM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Palace of Holyroodhouse during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Queen Camilla and King Charles attend Scotland's coronation celebration. Photo:

Robert Perry - Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla are making their way to their coronation celebrations in Scotland! 

On Wednesday, the King, 74, and Queen, 75, stepped out in Edinburgh for special processions and a church service honoring their May 6 crowning in London. The royal couple follows the precedent set by Queen Elizabeth by marking their formal coronation with a second set of festivities in Scotland.

King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled by car from the Palace of the Holyroodhouse, the British sovereign’s official Scottish residence, to St. Giles’ Cathedral for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in a Royal Procession. Around the same time, a People’s Procession transported the Honours of Scotland — a historic suite of royal regalia — from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral. The People’s Procession united around 100 individuals representing various aspects of Scottish life and was escorted by the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Cadet musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band also performed as part of the Royal Procession, and well-wishers lined the Royal Mile for a closer glimpse at the cavalcades.

King Charles III leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse to attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication
King Charles attends the coronation celebration in Scotland on July 5.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the event, King Charles and Queen Camilla wore the Order of the Thistle robes. The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

RELATED: King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral
Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to the crowds of fans lining the streets, there were also anti-monarchy protestors chanting and holding yellow signs that read "Not My King." The same group has been attending royal engagements around the U.K., including the May 6 coronation in London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by two familiar faces — Prince William and Kate Middleton! The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are styled by their titles of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, traveled to be there on the important day.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse before travelling to St Giles' Cathedral
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Scotland's coronation celebrations on July 5.

ROBERT PERRY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the church service, King Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland — a glittering suite including the crown of King James V of Scotland, a sceptre and a sword of state — during a National Service of Thanksgiving. However, the crown won't be placed on the monarch's head.

A new ceremonial sword of state was presented to the King. It was named after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and is being swapped into the Honours of Scotland because the existing sword in the historic suite (over 500 years old!) is too delicate to use.

The Stone of Destiny, which is also known as the Stone of Scone (pronounced "skoon"), is also inside St Giles. The 300-lbs. sandstone slab, which has rich significance in both England and Scotland along with some controversy, is kept in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle but was recently featured inside St. Edward’s Chair for King Charles' crowning ceremony.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Head to Scotland This Summer to Mark King Charles' Coronation

A general view of the Scottish Crown Jewels being carried ahead of a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
The Scottish Crown Jewels arrive at the coronation celebration in Edinburgh on July 5.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When the National Service of Thanksgiving concludes, a 21-gun salute will be fired from Edinburgh Castle. The Royal Procession will then move back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force will perform a flypast overhead. The 21-gun salute and flypast might feel familiar, as both traditions were recently seen in London following Charles and Camilla’s crowning at Westminster Abbey.

The Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band process along the Royal Mile ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh
Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On June 6, the Scottish government announced that the King and Queen’s coronation would be commemorated in Edinburgh on July 5. 

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh," First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement. 

"Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will take part in these historic events. People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person."

The church ceremony is the highlight of Royal Week in Scotland this year. King Charles and Queen Camilla are continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending a special week in Scotland in the summer to meet local people. On Monday, the King took part in the traditional Ceremony of the Keys and visited the Royal Yacht Britannia, the royal family’s "floating residence" during its 44 years of service during Queen Elizabeth's reign.

RELATED: King Charles and Queen Camilla Had a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth

Guests and dignitaries arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral
Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Queen Camilla joined her husband at a garden party held at the Palace of the Holyroodhouse. A little rain didn't stop them from greeting their guests, with the royals walking around the outdoor event holding umbrellas.

The royal couple spend much time in Scotland, both carrying out public engagements and privately at their Birkhall residence on the Balmoral estate. In September 2022, King Charles spoke of his "great admiration" for the nation during an address to the Scottish Parliament.

Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
