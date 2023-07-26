King Charles and Queen Camilla are smelling the roses this summer!

On Wednesday morning, the King and Queen stepped out at the Sandringham Flower Show in Sandringham Park, Norfolk. The enclave is home to Sandringham House, the royal family’s traditional Christmas residence, which can be seen from the event.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, stylishly arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to the one-day event, which draws around 20,000 people every year and is currently celebrating its 140th anniversary.

The couple are no strangers to royal carriage rides, from their coronation processions to their Royal Ascot arrivals. On Wednesday, they were pulled by two white horses for the single-carriage parade.

The royal couple similarly attended the Sandringham Flower Show last summer as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall when life looked much different before the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 2022 event marked the return of the show for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Camilla at the 2023 Sandringham Flower Show. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty

The King and Queen appeared in good spirits as they checked out the show, which draws many of East Anglia's leading nurseries and horticultural specialists. The outing was surely a highlight for the pair, who share a love of gardening and country life.

King Charles took time to meet members of the public, while Queen Camilla literally smelled the flowers — and seemed surprised by a cake depicting her husband's face!

Queen Camilla at the 2023 Sandringham Flower Show. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

The sovereign also had the honor of presenting prizes and distributing the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother Challenge Cups — named after his grandparents.

The Sandringham Flower Show also features display gardens, hundreds of trade and charity stands, crafts, kid’s entertainment and a police band, plus Royal marquee-hosted competitions for vegetables, fruit, flowers and floral art.



Profits from the prestigious horticultural event benefit local charities, and about $1 million has been raised to date.

King Charles at the 2023 Sandringham Flower Show. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated a special occasion last week — her birthday! The Queen turned 76 on July 17, marking her first birthday since the start of her husband’s reign and the May 6 coronation. The Queen spent her birthday privately and stepped out with Charles for a few engagements last week, from a Shakespeare reception at Windsor Castle on July 18 to a visit to Brecon, Wales on July 20.



The royals are expected to soon head to Scotland for their annual summer stay at Balmoral Castle, the family’s beloved retreat in the Scottish highlands.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the 2023 Sandringham Flower Show. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

In a wide-ranging interview with The Times, Camilla’s former daughter-in-law Sara Parker Bowles touched on trips to Scotland and how the dynamic feels different since the King’s accession. Sara was married to Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, from 2005 to 2018, and they share daughter Lola, 16, and son Freddy, 13.

“Birkhall was never glamorous,” Sara said of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s private home at Balmoral in a piece published July 15. “But it all feels different now. It’s who we are, but it does feel different.”

