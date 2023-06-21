King Charles and Queen Camilla Spend Prince William's Birthday at Royal Ascot with Special Guests

Andrew Lloyd Webber joined the King and Queen in the carriage procession on the second day of Royal Ascot

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 21, 2023 10:34AM EDT
King Charles III arrives by carriage during day two of Royal Ascot
King Charles. Photo:

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla are spending Prince William's 41st birthday at the Royal Ascot races!

While the Prince of Wales — who was publicly celebrated by the royal family earlier on Wednesday with a sweet, previously-unseen image shared on social media — is expected at the races with his wife, Kate Middleton, later in the week, the King and Queen attended the horse racing event for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, arrived by horse-drawn carriage into the parade ring as they led a second day of racing and festivities. They rode with the Earl of Halifax and the Countess of Halifax.

For the daytime event, Queen Camilla wore pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine and a Philip Treacy hat. Meanwhile, King Charles tipped his top hat as they arrived on the grounds.

RELATED: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour 

King Charles III attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal couple used the occasion to treat some of their coronation contributors and close friends with prime seats at Royal Ascot.

Accompanying them were Lord and Lady Halifax. In the next carriage — with Charles' brother Prince Edward and his wife SophieDuchess of Edinburgh — was one of the King's oldest friends Lord Soames and one of the Queen's close pals Lady Sarah Keswick. Lady Keswick is one of Queen Camilla's companions, on hand to help her at royal engagements.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber Zara Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Zara Tindall.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the third carriage were the King’s niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, and in the fourth was musical theater legend Andrew Lloyd Webber. Lloyd Webber composed the anthem "Make a Joyful Noise" for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May.

Lord Lloyd Webber, as his formal title is listed in the Ascot program, is also presenting the trophy for the Queen Mary Stakes. With his wife Madeleine, he owns a stud and has bred several prize-winning horses.

Maureen Haggas, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023
Zara and Mike Tindall with Maureen Haggas.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Another notable guest at the races was Alan Titchmarsh, who has been a prominent supporter of Queen Camilla’s online reading and literary club and a backer of the King’s interest in gardens and farming. He is presenting the cup for the Windsor Castle Stakes later in the afternoon.

It is the first Royal Ascot of King Charles' reign, and he is keeping a tradition going as it was a fixture on the royal calendar during the 70-year reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.  

RELATED: King Charles Shares Throwback Photo with Prince Harry and Prince William for Father's Day

The races began on Tuesday when Charles and Camilla were joined by many of the Queen's family, including her sister, Annabel Elliot, and her son, Tom Parker Bowles.  

The racing lasts until Saturday, by which time William and Kate are expected to have joined the other royals guests.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Zara recently told PEOPLE that horses are a constant topic of family conversation.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," the professional rider said of her bond with her mom, Princess Anne. 

Related Articles
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrives for day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend First Royal Ascot of Reign — and Bring Her Family!
Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
King Charles and Queen Camilla Honor Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot with Special Program Message
Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen during Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton Rides in Carriage for Trooping the Colour Debut as Princess of Wales
Queen Camilla is seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Queen Camilla Has Fashion First at Trooping the Colour in Military Uniform-Inspired Outfit
King Charles III during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
King Charles Marks His First Public Birthday Celebration as Monarch with Trooping the Colour
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Why Does King Charles Have 2 Birthdays? All About the Long-Standing Tradition of Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
Queen Consort Camilla arrives at Cheltenham Festival for Ladies' Day
Queen Camilla Is Off to the Races! Royal Wears Queen Elizabeth's Horse Brooch at Cheltenham Festival
King Charles Coronation Live Blog
King Charles' Coronation: Read the Full Recap
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at St George's Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony
Prince William Joins King Charles and Queen Camilla for Historic Ceremony — in Ostrich Feather Hats!
Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour
King Charles III (front), (back left-right) the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Every Royal Who Took Part in King Charles' Birthday Parade — A Complete Guide
Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour