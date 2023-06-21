King Charles and Queen Camilla Spend Prince William's Birthday at Royal Ascot with Special Guests

King Charles and Queen Camilla are spending Prince William's 41st birthday at the Royal Ascot races!

While the Prince of Wales — who was publicly celebrated by the royal family earlier on Wednesday with a sweet, previously-unseen image shared on social media — is expected at the races with his wife, Kate Middleton, later in the week, the King and Queen attended the horse racing event for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, arrived by horse-drawn carriage into the parade ring as they led a second day of racing and festivities. They rode with the Earl of Halifax and the Countess of Halifax.

For the daytime event, Queen Camilla wore pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine and a Philip Treacy hat. Meanwhile, King Charles tipped his top hat as they arrived on the grounds.

RELATED: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour

King Charles. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal couple used the occasion to treat some of their coronation contributors and close friends with prime seats at Royal Ascot.

Accompanying them were Lord and Lady Halifax. In the next carriage — with Charles' brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh — was one of the King's oldest friends Lord Soames and one of the Queen's close pals Lady Sarah Keswick. Lady Keswick is one of Queen Camilla's companions, on hand to help her at royal engagements.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Zara Tindall. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the third carriage were the King’s niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, and in the fourth was musical theater legend Andrew Lloyd Webber. Lloyd Webber composed the anthem "Make a Joyful Noise" for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May.

Lord Lloyd Webber, as his formal title is listed in the Ascot program, is also presenting the trophy for the Queen Mary Stakes. With his wife Madeleine, he owns a stud and has bred several prize-winning horses.

Zara and Mike Tindall with Maureen Haggas. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Another notable guest at the races was Alan Titchmarsh, who has been a prominent supporter of Queen Camilla’s online reading and literary club and a backer of the King’s interest in gardens and farming. He is presenting the cup for the Windsor Castle Stakes later in the afternoon.

It is the first Royal Ascot of King Charles' reign, and he is keeping a tradition going as it was a fixture on the royal calendar during the 70-year reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

RELATED: King Charles Shares Throwback Photo with Prince Harry and Prince William for Father's Day

The races began on Tuesday when Charles and Camilla were joined by many of the Queen's family, including her sister, Annabel Elliot, and her son, Tom Parker Bowles.

The racing lasts until Saturday, by which time William and Kate are expected to have joined the other royals guests.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Zara recently told PEOPLE that horses are a constant topic of family conversation.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," the professional rider said of her bond with her mom, Princess Anne.