Queen Camilla and King Charles Reunite with Dame Judi Dench at Camilla's Big Book Club Event

King Charles and Queen Camilla are catching up with their old friend!

The King, 74, and Queen, 75, reunited with longtime pal Dame Judi Dench, 88, as they attended the inaugural Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival — where Dench was a speaker — at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday.

The annual festival was established after the success of Queen Camilla's book club, which launched on Instagram in Jan. 2021.

King Charles was first to greet Dench — who is very familiar with the royals having played Queen Victoria twice as well as Queen Elizabeth — as Queen Camilla ran late, due to "weather-related transport issues," Buckingham Palace said.

The King wore a navy-blue pinstripe suit, white shirt and pink patterned tie to the festival, while Dench looked smart in a black tailored jacket and white top with an embellished brooch attached and a red tartan scarf draped over one shoulder.

Dench was greeted by Queen Camilla after she arrived, shortly before the beginning of the event. Camilla stood out wearing a blue jumpsuit by Anna Valentine — an outfit she previously wore at the Coronation Concert last month — as she caught up with the British acting alum before she went onstage.

Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Historic Royal Palaces highlighted the royal couple's special reunion with Dench on Twitter. “It was a pleasure to welcome TM King Charles III and Queen Camilla to The Queen's Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace yesterday,” the charity wrote. "Visitors and guests were treated to a full day of talks from a number of inspirational speakers. @QueenReadRoom.”

Dench, who discussed her love for Shakespeare at the festival, was joined in attendance by Richard E. Grant, Sir Derek Jacobi and Dame Joanna Lumley, and hundreds of guests in the audience. The first annual event supported The Queen's Reading Room charity, aimed at developing literature appreciation across generations.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been close friends with Dame Dench for many years, and the actress has continued to support the royals publicly.

In 2018, Dench joined forces with Camilla at Queen Victoria’s former holiday home on the Isle of Wight. Dench, who last played the late monarch in the film Victoria & Abdul in 2017, welcomed the royal to the island after she arrived at the monarch's private beach.

Osborne House was built between 1845 and 1851 by the architect Thomas Cubitt, Camilla's great-great-grandfather, who also built the main facade of Buckingham Palace in 1847.

The pair stayed cool at the time as they chatted over vanilla ice creams in the 75-degree heat.

