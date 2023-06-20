King Charles and Queen Camilla Honor Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot with Special Program Message

King Charles and Queen Camilla said the rechristening of a race will be a "most appropriate way" to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's passion for Ascot

By Simon Perry
Published on June 20, 2023 09:31AM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

King Charles is highlighting the special place that horse racing played in the life of his late mother Queen Elizabeth

In a joint message, the King and Queen Camilla wrote in the program (with their new cypher!) for the annual Royal Ascot horse race that the event “always played a central role in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest.”

The iconic five-day British horse race kicks off on Tuesday and will include a new tribute to the late Queen. In May, organizers announced that the name of the Group One race on Ascot’s final day would be changed from The Platinum Jubilee Stakes to The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes — a first for the Royal Meeting.

Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, attended and supported the Royal Ascot throughout her 70-year reign. Much more than a fan of the sport, she owned many racehorses and stabled them at Sandringham — producing an impressive 24 winners at Ascot. Some photos of the late Queen's prizewinning horses will be displayed at the event, and King Charles and Queen Camilla, 75, wrote that they were sure “this exhibition will prompt many happy memories.” 

RELATED: King Charles Shares Throwback Photo with Prince Harry and Prince William for Father's Day

Queen Elizabeth II, Alan Brooke, 3rd Viscount Brookeborough, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Parade Ring
Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Alan Brooke.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse 

“Finally, we wish the very best of good fortune to all the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys, and hardworking stable staff with runners this week,” the royal couple concluded. “It is a huge and rare achievement to have a runner at Royal Ascot and we very much hope that you all enjoy the experience.”

Charles and Camilla are expected to attend the first day of the Royal Ascot on Tuesday, accompanied by Princess Anne, Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot and Camilla’s nephew, the recently knighted Sir Ben Elliot and his wife. According to Ascot Racecourse, King Charles and Queen Camilla will ride in the first carriage of the Royal Procession with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 


It’s a royal role they will reprise from last year. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth missed the race for the first time ever since her coronation in 1953 amid ongoing mobility issues, Sky News reported. Queen Elizabeth was all smiles at the event in 2021 and expertly evaluated some of the horses there.

