King Charles and Queen Camilla Set to Glitter at Palace of Versailles Gala During Rescheduled State Visit to France

Queen Camilla may be getting a tiara ready for her upcoming visit to France with King Charles.

The palace confirmed that the King and Queen will attend a dazzling state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on the outskirts of Paris and tour an organic vineyard in the southwestern city of Bordeaux during their visit to France this month. There will also be celebrations surrounding the Rugby World Cup, which France is hosting — and for which Kate Middleton and Prince William are attending this weekend.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to France is set for Sept. 20 to 22 and comes six months after they originally planned to visit the nation on the first overseas tour of the King's reign. However, that was postponed due to protests and riots over changes in pensions for French workers. Despite postponing the portion of their travel to France, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 76, continued with their plans to tour Germany.

Chris Fitzgerald, the deputy private secretary to the King, said in a palace briefing this week that the program “remains very similar to that which was planned for March, meaning the themes of the visit are also, for the most part, unchanged."

King Charles and Queen Camilla cut a cake at Coronation Garden in Northern Ireland. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

The idea for the visit is to “celebrate Britain’s relationship with France, marking our shared histories, culture and values. It will also provide an opportunity to look forwards and demonstrate the many ways the U.K. and France are working together, whether that be to promote and protect biodiversity, combat climate change, strengthen security and defense ties in response to the conflict in Ukraine or recognize outstanding cultural achievement.”

Fitzgerald added, “As well as speaking to the strength of the U.K.’s bilateral relationship with France, Their Majesties’ visit will include engagements highlighting sustainability and the power of community – key themes of importance to the citizens of both our nations."



King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

As well as the state banquet, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, other highlights of the visit to Paris will be remembrance ceremonies, a bilateral meeting between the president and King at the Elysée Palace and Camilla highlighting her literacy interests alongside Brigitte when the pair launch a new Franco-British literary prize.

In Bordeaux, King Charles is scheduled to meet emergency workers and communities affected by wildfires in the area last year 2022 at the Forêt Experimentale, a site designed to monitor the responses of urban forests to climate change. He will reunite with Queen Camilla to meet U.K. and French military personnel as they showcase how the neighbors collaborate on defense. The couple will also spend some time with members of the French and British communities in the city.

The trip is Charles’ 35th official visit to France and Camilla’s ninth.