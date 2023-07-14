King Charles and Queen Camilla Take Coronation Tour at Buckingham Palace

A spokesperson said the King and Queen 'enjoyed' the special display highlighting the summer opening at Buckingham Palace

Published on July 14, 2023 09:17AM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, and their coronation ensembles. Photo:

P van Katwijk/Getty Images; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking the tour!

On Friday, courtiers revealed that the King, 74, and Queen, 75, got a sneak peek of the coronation-themed display now officially open at Buckingham Palace. The royals were shown plenty of memories from their May 6 crowning ceremony as they walked the route that visitors can take starting Friday.

Charles and Camilla checked out their coronation ensembles, throne chairs and even an invitation that give Palace visitors a sense of the historic occasion. The royal residence opens its doors for the public to see the State Rooms every summer and will welcome guests this year until the end of September.

As seen in new video shared to Instagram from the Wednesday adventure, the King and Queen marveled at the Diamond Jubilee State Coach which took them to Westminster Abbey on coronation day (they returned in the Gold State Coach — which is on show in the Royal Mews). Then, as visitors do, they walked up the grand central staircase and into the Picture Gallery.

RELATED: How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planned Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)

"They enjoyed it," says a spokeswoman of their tour on Wednesday. ”It’s a very personal exhibition, and [the King] was kept informed throughout,” adds a royal source.  

The couple also spent time with staff who curated the coronation exhibit, courtiers said. The Royal Collection Trust organizes a special display each summer, and the crowning was a natural fit for this year’s theme.

Their Majesties met staff responsible for curating this yearÂs exhibition, which includes items from The King and QueenÂs Coronation in May.
Queen Camilla studies a detail on the coronation robes at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family Instagram

In the video, the art-loving King (who is a talented and respected amateur painter of watercolors) explained something in the portrait of the coronation of his late mother Queen Elizabeth by Terence Cuneo — perhaps spotting himself, age 4, watching from the gallery!

The couple also took in the embroidered screen that shrouded Charles as he underwent the sacred and private moment of anointing with the specially-created oil that had been transported from Jerusalem. At the end of their tour, they saw their Throne Chairs, complete with unique royal cyphers, that they had sat in for the Enthroning and the moment of Homage in the service.

Camilla, who later that day visited Wimbledon (she is wearing the same outfit!) was also seen discussing the details on the magnificent coronation ensembles the couple wore in May that are the jewel of the summer tour.

RELATED: All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece

Queen Camilla attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Queen Camilla at Wimbledon on July 12.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The video didn't capture whether Charles dwelt on some famous royal portraits that provide a welcome gallery for visitors. One shows one of the earliest shots of him, lying on a bed with his proud late mother Elizabeth. It was taken by royal portrait photographer Cecil Beaton, when Charles was just one month old.

The photographer is charmingly quoted by curators as saying the infant prince "interrupted a long contented sleep to do my bidding and open his blue eyes to stare long and wonderingly into the camera lens, the beginning of a lifetime in the glare of public duty.”

The exhibition and tours of the State Rooms are open until September 24 at Buckingham Palace.

