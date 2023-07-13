See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfits Up Close in New Buckingham Palace Display

The historic outfits worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6 are on display for the first time

By Monique Jessen
and
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
Published on July 13, 2023 09:35AM EDT
Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation outfits displayed at Buckingham Palace. Photo:

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation lives on this summer at Buckingham Palace!

The ceremonial outfits worn by King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, at their historic coronation on May 6 will be on display as part of the royal residence's annual summer opening.

Highlights of the exhibition include the historic Robe of Estate worn by King Charles for his departure from Westminster Abbey after his crowning. Made from purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, it was also worn for the 1937 coronation of his grandfather King George VI.

Also on display is the purple coronation tunic that the British monarch wore to leave the Abbey, which was made specially for him but was inspired by those previously worn by King George V and King George VI.

Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation outfits displayed at Buckingham Palace.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planned Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)

The silk ivory dress worn by Queen Camilla, designed by Bruce Oldfield, is also on display for the first time. Her go-to designer incorporated flowers including daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel to signify Camilla's love of nature, gardening and the British countryside.

As is the tradition on coronation gowns, it also featured the four floral emblems of the U.K.: the rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock. Also included is a lily of the valley, which was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth as well as Camilla.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla at their May 6 coronation.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

But for the eagle-eyed visitors, it is the tiny details of the exhibited outfits that will really make them come alive. The stunning embroidery on Queen Camilla’s robe includes a detail that would have been hardly noticed on the day: the seeds of a dandelion scattering in the wind.

And, in a fashion first, Camilla also requested that her beloved rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, be embroidered onto the hemline of the dress in addition to the names of her nine grandchildren. Just visible is the name of one — Gus — above a swirl of embroidery and between the images of the two dogs.

“A little part of her family went with her on the day,” says curator Sally Goodsir.

Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla's coronation gown displayed at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Collection Trust/ÃÂ© His Majesty King Charles III 2023

Another centerpiece of the exhibition is Queen Camilla’s Robe of Estate, made by Ede & Ravenscroft and embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, it included insects, bees, butterflies, a beetle and a caterpillar.

For the King and Queen, the memories of their historic day came alive when they toured the exhibit on Wednesday evening before its official opening. "They enjoyed it," says a spokeswoman.

”It’s a very personal exhibition, and he was kept informed throughout,” adds a royal source.  

Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla's coronation outfit display at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Collection Trust/ÃÂ© His Majesty King Charles III 2023

The Stole Royal, which was presented to King Charles by his son Prince William during the service and worn for the moment of crowning is also on display as is the Coronation Glove and Girdle, both worn for King George’s 1937 coronation.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: The Coronation Gauntlet glove and Sword Belt, which form part of the Coronation Vestments, are displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on May 1, 2023 in London, England. The vestments will be worn by King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
The coronation glove worn by King Charles displayed at Buckingham Palace. Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

Aside from the fashion items, visitors will also have the opportunity to see the handcrafted anointing screen, used at the most sacred moment of the coronation. Depicting a tree with 56 leaves — one to represent each of the member countries of the Commonwealth — the design was personally chosen by the King and inspired by the stained-glass sanctuary window at the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace.

"Some of the details were slightly lost on television," says Goodsir. “So visitors can see up close.”

RELATED: All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece

Coronation display at Buckingham Palace
The anointing screen used at King Charles' coronation displayed at Buckingham Palace.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

For King Charles, there is a lovely throwback to shortly after he was born. The first portrait in a gallery of images that greet the visitor is of the then-tiny prince, aged 1 month, with his mother — taken by royal portrait photographer Cecil Beaton. Beaton — in an entry from his diary — is quoted by curators saying, Charles "interrupted a long contented sleep to do my bidding and open his blue eyes to stare long and wonderingly into the camera lens, the beginning of a lifetime in the glare of public duty.”

Also on display is the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which transported the royal couple to Westminster Abbey on the morning of the ceremony while the Gold State Coach (used at every coronation since 1831!) carried them back to the palace is on show at the nearby Royal Mews.

The Coronation Display exhibition will run from July 14 to September 24 at Buckingham Palace.

