King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend First Royal Ascot of Reign — and Bring Her Family!

The Queen's sister recently played a prominent role on her May 6 coronation day

Published on June 20, 2023 11:47AM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrives for day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles, Queen Camilla. Photo:

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla are trotting into the Royal Ascot with some special guests!

On Tuesday, the King and Queen led the Royal Procession on the opening day of the iconic British horse race at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire. Queen Elizabeth was a great supporter of the equestrian event, and 24 of her racehorses won at Ascot through the years. In a fashion tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Camilla wore a diamond oyster shell brooch with a pearl that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Continuing tradition (as they filled in for Queen Elizabeth in 2022), Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, rode in the first horse-drawn landau of the Royal Procession for a grand entrance at the track. Princess Anne followed in a second carriage with some members of Queen Camilla’s family.

The Princess Royal, 73, traveled with Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot, Annabel’s son Sir Ben Elliot and his wife, Lady Elliot. The Royal Ascot marks the second major occasion of Queen Camilla's family stepping into the royal spotlight in recent weeks.

Anne, Princess Royal and Mrs. Simon Elliot
Princess Anne, Annabel Elliot.

Alex Pantling/Getty

Annabel is one of six Queen's Companions for Camilla, a modern spin on the traditional ladies-in-waiting that supported Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign. Queen Camilla’s younger sister served as a coronation attendant at her crowning beside King Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6, where her grandson also played a special role. Annabel’s grandson — Ben’s son — Arthur Elliot was one of three Pages of Honor for Queen Camilla on coronation day and stepped up alongside his cousins Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles.

Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
King Charles coronation. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty


Gus and Louis, 13, are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy is the son of Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla's son. The Queen shares her children with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, who she was married to from 1973 to 1995.

After their formal duties in the coronation church service were complete, the boys and Annabel also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the King, Queen and members of the royal family.

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III
Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Tom, 48, was also at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday and watched the action on the track from the Royal Enclosure with Charles and Camilla. Ben also affectionately greeted Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall chatted with Camilla.

Princess Beatrice Ben Elliot
Princess Beatrice, Ben Elliot.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty 

Princess Anne and her only daughter are both dedicated equestrians and frequent fixtures at the Royal Ascot, and Zara recently told PEOPLE that horses are a constant topic of family chats.

Zara Tindall (right) and Mike Tindall speaks with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty 

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," the professional rider said of her bond with her mom.

Anne and Zara might offer their expert take to the King and Queen later today when the royal couple’s horse Saga runs in the Wolferton Stakes at the Royal Ascot.

